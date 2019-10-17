BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly says resumption of India-Pakistan cricketing ties subject to government approval
BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly has said that resumption of bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan is subject to approval from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs JHA Mumbai beat Jharkhand by 39 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs GOA Karnataka beat Goa by 8 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs KER Kerala beat Andhra by 6 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs HAR Delhi beat Haryana by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs AP Nagaland beat Arunachal Pradesh by 4 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs SIK Sikkim beat Mizoram by 124 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs UP Uttar Pradesh beat Odisha by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by 6 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TRI Vs BIH Tripura beat Bihar by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Kolkata: BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly has said that resumption of bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan is subject to approval from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan.
BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly is set to take charge in his new role from 23 October. AP
Asked about the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral ties during a media briefing at Kolkata, Ganguly said, "You have to ask that question to Modi ji and the Pakistan Prime Minister."
"Of course we have (to take permission), because international exposure (tours) is all through governments. So we don't have an answer to that question," the former India captain added.
The last time both neighbours featured in a bilateral series was in 2012, when India hosted Pakistan for a limited-overs series comprising two T20Is and three ODIs.
The 47-year-old Ganguly, who will take charge as BCCI's next president on 23 October, had led India on the historic tour of Pakistan in 2004, the first bilateral series since the Kargil war in 1999 and India's first visit to Pakistan since 1989.
Reacting strongly to the 14 February terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, the BCCI, in what seemed to be a reference to Pakistan, had asked the ICC "to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates".
The letter was sent at the behest of the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), tasked with supervising the affairs of the Board till fresh elections were held.
The CoA had also mulled over asking the ICC to boycott Pakistan from the World Cup.
Updated Date:
Oct 17, 2019 12:28:23 IST
