BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly says resumption of India-Pakistan cricketing ties subject to government approval

BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly has said that resumption of bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan is subject to approval from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan.

Press Trust of India, Oct 17, 2019 12:28:23 IST

Kolkata: BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly has said that resumption of bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan is subject to approval from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan.

BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly is set to take charge in his new role from 23 October. AP

Asked about the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral ties during a media briefing at Kolkata, Ganguly said, "You have to ask that question to Modi ji and the Pakistan Prime Minister."

"Of course we have (to take permission), because international exposure (tours) is all through governments. So we don't have an answer to that question," the former India captain added.

The last time both neighbours featured in a bilateral series was in 2012, when India hosted Pakistan for a limited-overs series comprising two T20Is and three ODIs.

The 47-year-old Ganguly, who will take charge as BCCI's next president on 23 October, had led India on the historic tour of Pakistan in 2004, the first bilateral series since the Kargil war in 1999 and India's first visit to Pakistan since 1989.

Reacting strongly to the 14 February terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, the BCCI, in what seemed to be a reference to Pakistan, had asked the ICC "to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates".

The letter was sent at the behest of the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), tasked with supervising the affairs of the Board till fresh elections were held.

The CoA had also mulled over asking the ICC to boycott Pakistan from the World Cup.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 12:28:23 IST

