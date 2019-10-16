BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly says he will seek selectors' opinion on MS Dhoni's future soon
Dhoni has been on a sabbatical post India's World Cup exit and is unlikely to feature in three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, set to be picked on 24 October
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs JHA Mumbai beat Jharkhand by 39 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs GOA Karnataka beat Goa by 8 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs KER Kerala beat Andhra by 6 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs HAR Delhi beat Haryana by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs AP Nagaland beat Arunachal Pradesh by 4 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs SIK Sikkim beat Mizoram by 124 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs UP Uttar Pradesh beat Odisha by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by 6 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TRI Vs BIH Tripura beat Bihar by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Oct 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT vs CHA - Oct 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs PUD - Oct 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Kolkata: The BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly has made it clear that he would like to know the national selection committee's plans with regards to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future and then give his opinion on the matter.
The 39-year-old Dhoni has been on a sabbatical post India's World Cup exit and is unlikely to feature in three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, set to be picked on 24 October.
While Dhoni has not announced his international retirement, the selectors have time and again made clear that they intend to move forward keeping next year's World T20 in mind.
File image of MS Dhoni. AFP
"I will find out from the selectors when I meet them on October 24. We will find out what the selectors are thinking and then I will put forth my opinion," the soon-to-be board supremo Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens.
Ganguly also said that he would like to speak to Dhoniand know what he wants.
"We will have to see what Dhoni wants. I will also speak to him what he wants to do and what he does not want to do."
He said that since he was not in the picture, he had no clarity on Dhoni's future.
"Since I was not in the picture, it maybe a case that it's not clear with me as of now. Now will be in a position to find out and then will decide on the way forward.
The former India captain made it clear that he will speak to the selectors and captain once he takes charge at the AGM on October 23.
Earlier the selection meeting was scheduled on October 21 but now it will be held on October 24 along with selection of India A, B and C teams for the Deodhar Trophy.
"During all this time, I was nowhere in picture. My first selection committee meeting will be on October 24. So I will ask the selectors and talk with the captain. Coach (Ravi Shastri) won't be there as per the new Constitution," Ganguly said.
Asked if Ravi Shastri's appointment will be subject to discussions since there were questions with regards to validity of the Kapil Dev-led panel, Ganguly replied in negative.
"I don't think so that it will jeopardise the selection of Ravi Shastri. I am not sure though. Even we had selected the coach when there was this conflict issue," said Ganguly.
For the record, the president will not be a part of the selection committee meeting as secretary Jay Shah is the designated convenor. Obviously once the team is selected, it can be made public after BCCI president's mandatory approval.
Ganguly also said that Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjpe are eligible to continue as selectors (as per five-year rule).
"Devang and Jatin are eligible to continue. There will be a couple of changes though. We will have to see who has how many days left in their respective tenures."
Ganguly said that he has already resigned from Delhi Capitals but will continue as the MCC Board Member.
With regards to BCCI representation in the ICC, Ganguly said: "That will be decided by the apex council".
On who all congratulated him, Ganguly said: "Shikhar (Dhawan), Rishabh (Pant), Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane), Jasprit (Bumrah), Zak (Zaheer), Viru (Virender Sehwag), Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh) have all congratulated. Also Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Nasser Hussain."
However he was non-committal when asked if Rahul Johri will be attending the next meeting that he will conduct. "I will not comment on that.
Updated Date:
Oct 16, 2019 21:44:18 IST
