BCCI postpones Ranji Trophy, Senior Women’s T20 League due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday postponed the Ranji Trophy, Col CK Nayudu Trophy and Senior Women’s T20 League for the 2021-22 season due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

The Ranji Trophy and Col CK Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month while the Senior Women’s T20 League was scheduled to commence in February.

"BCCI does not want to compromise the safety of the players, support staff, match officials and other participants involved and hence, has decided to put the three tournaments on hold till further notice. The BCCI will continue to assess the situation and take a call on the start of the tournaments accordingly," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"BCCI thanks and continues to appreciate the efforts of the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, match officials and all the service providers who put their best foot forward to host more than 700 matches across 11 tournaments in the current 2021-22 domestic season," he added.

The Ranji Trophy was to start on 13 January with matches scheduled at multiple venues across six cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum and Chennai.

The Ranji Trophy was not held last season as a result of the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

