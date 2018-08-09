First Cricket
BCCI postpones beginning date of U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy to 21 October after appeals from state associations

After requests from several state associations, the BCCI has postponed the Vijay Merchant Trophy to allow to fully prepare the venues and facilities that will host the event.

Press Trust of India, August 09, 2018

New Delhi: The BCCI revised the dates for the men's U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy on Thursday, giving more time to some state associations to prepare for the tournament.

Representational image. AFP.

Representational image. AFP.

The U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy was scheduled to start from 3 October but state associations, including Mumbai, Kerala and Tripura, had requested the BCCI to reschedule the tournament as they needed more time to prepare at their respective venues. The BCCI accepted their requests and revised the dates.

"BCCI has rescheduled the dates for the U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. Several associations put forward a request to the Board to postpone the dates for the tournament due to lack of preparation time in their respective venues," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

"Keeping this in mind, the Men's U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy that was initially scheduled to be played from the 3rd October, 2018 will now be played from the 21 October to 2 December, 2018. The knockouts for the tournament will begin from the 8 December," Choudhary added.

