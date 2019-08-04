First Cricket
BCCI picks new India head coach: CAC members submit declaration forms on 'conflict of interest' ahead candidate interviews

Press Trust of India, Aug 04, 2019 00:17:41 IST

New Delhi: The members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which will select the Indian team's support staff, have submitted their declaration forms on 'conflict of interest' issue.

The CAC comprises former captain Kapil Dev, former coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former women's captain Shanta Rangaswamy.

"Before the committee members conduct interviews to pick the new support staff, it's a regular procedure for them to declare their activities to ascertain if they fall in the conflict of interest purview. It's mandatory for all, even the commentators. The BCCI Ethics officer will look into it now," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"There is some misinformation spreading that one of the CAC members has conflict of interest but as of now it's not the case," added the official.

It has been learnt that Gaekwad has declared in his form that his son, Shatrunjay runs an age group cricket academy.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 00:17:41 IST

