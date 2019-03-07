BCCI Ombudsman to decide Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's fate after COA refers chat show controversy case
KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were suspended for their loose talk on women on a popular TV show but their suspension was eventually revoked pending an inquiry to be conducted by a Supreme Court-appointed Ombudsman.
New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (COA) running Indian cricket Thursday referred the investigation into KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya's sexist remarks to the newly-appointed Ombudsman D K Jain, who will decide if the cricketers will get a punishment more severe than the already served provisional suspensions.
Rahul and Pandya were suspended for their loose talk on women on a popular TV show but their suspension was eventually revoked pending an inquiry to be conducted by a Supreme Court-appointed Ombudsman.
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul triggered a massive controversy after their remarks on Karan Johar's talk show. Twitter @hardikpandya7
"We have referred the matter concerning Rahul and Pandya to the Ombudsman. He has just taken charge (earlier this month) and it is the only case we have referred so far. It is his domain entirely and he will take a call," said COA chief Vinod Rai when asked about the possibility of Rahul and Pandya receiving a stricter punishment.
Both Pandya and Rahul were sent home from the tour of Australia following their controversial remarks which triggered a massive controversy, leading to their provisional suspension.
After their suspensions were revoked, Pandya joined the team in the middle of the New Zealand tour while Rahul, who had a disastrous tour of Australia, was told to play the home A series against England Lions.
Rahul is now part of the India ODI squad which is locked in a battle with Australia while Pandya is nursing a back injury.
