First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
GER in BEL | 1st T20I May 11, 2019
BEL vs GER
Germany beat Belgium by 9 runs
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
IPL May 12, 2019
MI vs CSK
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 13, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI ombudsman DK Jain devises mechanism to ensure only genuine complaints are entertained

The newly formulated guidelines, uploaded by the BCCI on its website, come in the wake of a rise in number of mail from various sources accusing cricketers of conflict of interest, including the ones against the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V V S Laxman.

Press Trust of India, May 11, 2019 17:45:02 IST

New Delhi: Inundated with frivolous complaints in recent times, the BCCI's Ombudsman and Ethics Officer DK Jain has devised a mechanism to ensure that only genuine complaints are entertained.

The newly formulated guidelines, uploaded by the BCCI on its website, come in the wake of a rise in number of mail from various sources accusing cricketers of conflict of interest, including the ones against the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

Representational image of BCCI. AFP

Representational image of BCCI. AFP

Along with the complainant Sanjeev Gupta, the cricketers will be attending a hearing by Jain on May 14.

The guidelines stated, "It has been noticed that numerous emails are being received, which contain all kinds of allegations against past and present players, officials, functionaries of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, etc.

"This often results in delay in the processing of the genuine complaints or some of them, inadvertently, get ignored due to sheer number of emails received by the Office of the Ethics Officer.

"Therefore, it has become absolutely necessary to devise a mechanism to ensure that only genuine complaints are received and ultimately entertained by the Office of the Ethics Officer, BCCI, which shall also ensure that the same get taken up and decided expeditiously and no time is wasted in dealing with frivolous/non-genuine Complaints."

Gupta's argument is that Ganguly, Tendulkar and Laxman are associated with IPL franchises and are also members of the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which the BCCI constitution does not allow.

Ganguly is also the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Guidelines to be followed to file a complaint with the ethics officer are:

Mode of filing: A) Every Complaint before the Ethics Officer, BCCI shall be filed in physical form, comprising of 2 hard copies (first being the Original and the second being the photocopy thereof).

B) Such complaints shall be sent, either by post or by hand, to: The Office of the Ethics Officer, The Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket Centre, Wankhede Stadium, D-Road, Churchgate, Mumbai- 400 020.

Any complaint sent to any other address shall not be entertained and shall be deemed to have never been received.

C) In addition to the above, a scanned copy of the complaint shall be sent to the office of the Ethics Officer at the email ID: ethics.officer@bcci.tv.

D) Complaints filed, only by way of an email or by way of whatsapp/sms or such like other electronic modes of communication, without first filing the hard copies thereof in terms of paragraph 1 (a) above, or the personal email of either the Ethics Officer, BCCI or any of the officials of the BCCI shall not be entertained.

Necessary particulars: Every Complaint filed with the Office of the Ethics Officer, BCCI shall mandatorily contain the following details of the complainant: A) Full Name, B) Father's/Husband's/Mother's Name, C) Age, D) Complete postal address along with pin code, E) Mobile No., F) Email id, G) Telephone (Landline) No., H) Identity and the address Proof of the Complainant (any one - Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport or Voter id).

The complaint shall also contain the following details of the person complained against: A) Full Name, B) Complete postal address along with pin code, C) Mobile No., D) Email id, E) Telephone (Landline) No.

Source of Information and authentication:

A) Every complaint must indicate the source of information and/or exact conflict of interest if any alleged, as prescribed in the rules and regulations.

B) Such Complaint filed with the Office of the Ethics Officer, BCCI must be supported by an Affidavit, duly attested/notarized by Oath Commissioner/ Notary Public.

4. Consequence of non-compliance of the practice directions:

Any Complaint filed without complying with the practice directions, shall be liable to be rejected summarily, without going into its merits.

5) Applicability of practice directions:

The complaints already filed by way of emails, in which, cognizance has so far not been taken, shall also be processed only after these practice directions are fully complied with.

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 17:45:02 IST

Tags : BCCI, BCCI Ombudsman, Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjeev Gupta, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker, VVS Laxman

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all