BCCI officials were invited to attend PSL final before tensions emerged due to Pulwama attack, says PCB chief Ehsan Mani
A PCB official said that invitations to the ICC Chairman, CEO and heads of its affiliated boards were sent out before relations between India and Pakistan had deteriorated in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 8 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 9th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pakistan govt, army must get their stories straight to prove they are serious about acting against terrorist groups
-
Made in Heaven review: This sumptuous take on the big fat Indian wedding has a strong emotional core
-
Congress releases first list of candidates for LS polls; Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi, Sonia from Rae Bareli
-
Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, sentenced to 'shockingly lenient' 47 months in jail in Robert Mueller case
-
Rafale row: Legal wrangles must not divert attention from shortage of aircraft, efforts to modernise IAF
-
The 'psuedo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand others as fake and turn ideology into a skill
-
ISL 2018-19: Spirited NorthEast United force Bengaluru FC to pin hopes on Kanteerava revival in delicately poised semi-final
-
Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite climate change risks
-
Women's employment plunges to 26% in 2018 from 36.7% in 2005; lack of quality education, digital divide to blame
-
Loksabha Election 2019: कांग्रेस ने जारी की पहली सूची, सोनिया रायबरेली से तो राहुल अमेठी से लड़ेंगे चुनाव
-
एयर स्ट्राइक के सबूत मांगने पर राहुल गांधी को शर्म आनी चाहिए: अमित शाह
-
अयोध्या भूमि विवाद: मध्यस्थता पर शुक्रवार को फैसला सुनाएगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट
-
संयुक्त राष्ट्र में आतंकी हाफिज सईद की अर्जी खारिज, भारत को बड़ी कामयाबी
-
जम्मू बस स्टैंड पर ग्रेनेड हमला, 28 लोग घायल, आतंकी संगठनों के हाथ की आशंका
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Karachi: BCCI officials rejected the invitation by PCB to attend the final of the Pakistan Super League to be held in Karachi on 17 March. PCB informed on Thursday that the BCCI officials will not attend the final due to personal reasons. Tensions emerged between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama attack on 14 February. The two cricket boards had been at loggerheads for some time and after the attack, the relationship between the two boards took another hitting. BCCI had written to ICC, post the attack, that the world body should sever ties with those countries who support terrorism. ICC, however, declined the request, stating that it does not have the authority to do so.
Representational image of BCCI. AFP
Mani however said invitations were sent out to senior officials of India, England, Ireland, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka cricket boards before relations between India and Pakistan had deteriorated after the ghastly Pulwama terror attack.
A PCB official said that invitations to the ICC Chairman, CEO and heads of its affiliated boards were sent out before relations between India and Pakistan had deteriorated in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.
Eight PSL matches, including the final, is slated to be held at the National Stadium here under tight security with soldiers from the paramilitary Rangers, Frontier Corps and the Sindh Police being deputed to avert any eventuality.
Initially, the PCB had scheduled three matches in Lahore and five including the final in Karachi but due to the closure of Lahore airspace in the aftermath of the border tensions with India, all the eight games have now been shifted to Karachi.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Mar 08, 2019 09:33:32 IST
Also See
BCCI officials decline PCB's invitation to attend 2019 PSL final in Pakistan
ICC turns down BCCI's request on terrorism, says severing cricketing ties with nations is not its domain
ICC CEO Dave Richardson believes it is 'wrong to say Test cricket is dying'; defends Shashank Manohar