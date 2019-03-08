First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 2nd ODI Mar 06, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
ENG in WI | 1st T20I Mar 06, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 08, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AUS in IND Mar 08, 2019
IND vs AUS
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI officials were invited to attend PSL final before tensions emerged due to Pulwama attack, says PCB chief Ehsan Mani

A PCB official said that invitations to the ICC Chairman, CEO and heads of its affiliated boards were sent out before relations between India and Pakistan had deteriorated in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 08, 2019 08:39:40 IST

Karachi: BCCI officials rejected the invitation by PCB to attend the final of the Pakistan Super League to be held in Karachi on 17 March. PCB informed on Thursday that the BCCI officials will not attend the final due to personal reasons. Tensions emerged between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama attack on 14 February. The two cricket boards had been at loggerheads for some time and after the attack, the relationship between the two boards took another hitting. BCCI had written to ICC, post the attack, that the world body should sever ties with those countries who support terrorism. ICC, however, declined the request, stating that it does not have the authority to do so.

Representational image of BCCI. AFP

Representational image of BCCI. AFP

Mani however said invitations were sent out to senior officials of India, England, Ireland, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka cricket boards before relations between India and Pakistan had deteriorated after the ghastly Pulwama terror attack.

A PCB official said that invitations to the ICC Chairman, CEO and heads of its affiliated boards were sent out before relations between India and Pakistan had deteriorated in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

Eight PSL matches, including the final, is slated to be held at the National Stadium here under tight security with soldiers from the paramilitary Rangers, Frontier Corps and the Sindh Police being deputed to avert any eventuality.

Initially, the PCB had scheduled three matches in Lahore and five including the final in Karachi but due to the closure of Lahore airspace in the aftermath of the border tensions with India, all the eight games have now been shifted to Karachi.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 09:33:32 IST

Tags : CK Khanna, Cricket, Dave Richardson, Ehsan Mani, ICC, Imran Khan, PSL, Pulwama Terror Attack, Shashank Manohar, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all