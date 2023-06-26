There has been a lot of hue and cry following the BCCI’s announcement of India’s Test and ODI squads for their upcoming tour of West Indies.

The biggest talking point has been the exclusion of senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara after his sub-par outing in the ICC World Test Championship Final, with the selectors opting to bring in new faces into the squad in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

There was also the question of no Suryakumar Yadav in the India Test squad even though he finds mention in the ODI list.

One of the most exciting batters of the modern generation in white-ball formats, Surya was in roaring form during the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier in the year and some felt he could have carried that form over to the five-day format to India’s benefit.

Why exactly SKY has found himself out of the Indian Test team for the trip to the Caribbean? A senior BCCI official explained to InsideSport the reason for Suryakumar’s snub.

“It’s obvious that if Surya was in the squad, he would have played ahead of Ruturaj or Yashasvi. And the team wants to try someone new. But Surya is not out of Test plans yet. He is a very important player with Asia Cup and World Cup coming up so, he must focus on white-ball cricket for now. He will get his chance,” the BCCI official explained.

Yadav has been a revelation for India in the white-ball formats since making his debut in early 2021. His fearless approach on the field combined with a wide array of shots all over the ground have made him an indispensable asset for the Indian team as well as for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Surya, however, hasn’t quite been able to make his presence felt in Test cricket even though he has stated in the past that succeeding in the five-day format remains his ultimate goal. SKY had made his Test debut in the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this year, but was dropped from the XI right after and has been relegated to the sidelines since.

Surya has since been included in West Zone’s squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, where he will hope to prove himself in the red-ball format and push his case for Test selection in future tours.

