BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) head Vinod Rai says Central Information Commission's (CIC) ruling to bring the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act cannot be implemented.

In an interview to ANI, Rai said the cricket board cannot implement the ruling as BCCI is not a government body.

"We have been expressly precipitated that BCCI is not a government body. Thus, it should not be covered under RTI. We have already approached the Madras High Court regarding the issue in May. We have specifically told in our response that the CIC plea cannot be implemented as the matter is subjudice," Rai said.

The CIC on Monday, last week, ruled that BCCI should be covered under the RTI Act and made answerable to the people of the country under its mechanism.

The commission, the top appellate body in RTI matters, took the decision after going through the law, orders of the Supreme Court, the Law Commission of India report, submissions of the Central Public Information Officer in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to conclude that the status, nature and functional characteristics of the BCCI fulfil required conditions of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act.

BCCI had also been directed by the commission to put in place, within 15 days, online and offline mechanisms to receive applications for information under the RTI Act.

Meanwhile, BCCI office-bearers have accused the CoA of “wilful negligence” in dealing with the matter.

“I believe there has been wilful negligence on part of the COA in botching up BCCI’s right to legal representation,” a senior BCCI official had told PTI.

“There was a CIC hearing on 10 July when it was asked as to why BCCI shouldn’t come under the RTI? The BCCI didn’t even file a reply and sat on the show-cause notice. Now the only way is to challenge the order in High Court and take it from there on,” the official said.

Office-bearers have also expressed that the board could challenged the CIC verdict.