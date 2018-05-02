First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 33 May 03, 2018
KOL Vs CHE
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 32 May 02, 2018
DEL Vs RAJ
Delhi Daredevils beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs (D/L method)
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI need not push Indian team into playing Day-Night cricket; refusing to play Adelaide Test with pink ball is a right call

India have little experience with pink ball cricket, so what is the hurry to push them into committing suicide in Australia?

Vedam Jaishankar, May 02, 2018

Cricket Australia must be yearning for the ‘good old days’ when they, along with England, enjoyed veto powers. They could have ridden rough-shod over ‘lesser powers’ like the Board of Control for Cricket in India and literally had their way with not a peep from any of the others.

But these are different times. Although they have ICC in their corner, they still have to wade through turbulent waters. This requires a fair amount of negotiations, discussion and mutual adjustments, especially if the opponents are India.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

The crux of the matter is the Day-Night pink ball Test that the Aussies want to play at Adelaide when they get to host India later this year. They’ve already played four Pink Ball Tests against various opponents at home and smashed the living daylights out of all of them. They hope to add India’s scalp to the belt.

The ICC, like the rest of the cricketing world believes that surging interest in limited overs cricket, including T20 cricket, is swamping the game and making Test cricket almost redundant. They are experimenting with various options to make Test cricket as big a draw. These include 4-day Tests and day-night Tests.

The day-night Tests are referred to as Pink-ball Tests as they are distinct from regular day Tests which are played with the conventional red ball. The pink ball, they contend, does not get dirty as easily as the white ball, To add to greater visibility ICC has banked on black colour thread for the seam. Additionally, the leather is given a glossy pigment finish with a thick coat of pink paint to go with it. This ensures that the shining ball is easily visible for players, spectators and television audience alike.

Of course the host, in a bid to protect the colour and gloss of the pink ball for a longer time, goes the extra mile to roll out a greener pitch with an outfield which too is as lush as possible.

The downside is that the ball does not deteriorate as quickly as the red ball and thus reverse swing and even spin take a back seat. However, the pronounced black seam aides seam movement and on a softer green top it makes batting tougher.

Thus, all nine pink-ball Tests have ended in a result, with the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test finishing in just two days, the Australia vs New Zealand Test in three days and the Australia Vs South Africa in four days. Besides, England were bowled out for a miserable 58 by New Zealand at Auckland.

Apparently the Pink ball takes some getting used to. Initially there is plenty of swing and seam to counter. One study found that during one of the Tests in Adelaide the Pink ball seamed 20 per cent more than the global average! Now that, as any batsman would confess, needs a lot of getting used to!

The layman might believe that the Pink ball is just a cricket ball in another colour. But there is a lot more to it. The entire process to make the ball pink and help it retain that colour for as long as possible changes the behaviour pattern of the ball. It makes it more seam and swing bowler friendly with only the most skilled of spinners getting into the act. Even there batsmen have a go at them to make up for their woes against the seamers and end up throwing away their wickets.

Australia meanwhile are desperate to highlight their supremacy in Pink ball cricket. They won all the four Pink ball Tests, against New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and England pretty comfortably. Additionally, attendance at the venues perked up. It averaged around 30,000 a day at the Adelaide Oval where at least one session was played under lights.

Australia, though, have been wise, They have been experimenting with Pink ball cricket since the 2013 Sheffield Shield season. Of course many of their first class cricketers were exposed to pink ball cricket even earlier. Thus almost all their Test players had a solid two year exposure to pink ball before they embarked on the first Test against New Zealand in 2015.

India, on the other hand have little experience with pink ball cricket. Some cricketers have played in a couple of domestic tournaments but the overwhelming majority of the national players don’t have any exposure to it.

This being the case what is the hurry to push them into committing suicide in Australia?

Updated Date: May 04, 2018

Tags : #Australia #Cricket #Day-Night Test #ICC #India #Pink Ball #Pink Ball Cricket #Test Cricket #Tests

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Chennai
 9 6 3 0 12
3
Kolkata
 9 5 4 0 10
4
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
5
Bangalore
 8 3 5 0 6
6
Delhi
 9 3 6 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 8 3 5 0 6
8
Mumbai
 8 2 6 0 4
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Chris Lynn
22%
Sunil Narine
23%
Shane Watson
25%
MS Dhoni
31%

IPL 2018: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings look to tighten grip on lead at top with win over Kolkata Knight Riders




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all