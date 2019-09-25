BCCI names Sri Lanka as replacement for suspended Zimbabwe for T20I series against India
The BCCI on Wednesday named Sri Lanka as Zimbabwe's replacement for a short three-match T20 International series to be held in January next year.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs HAR Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Services by 212 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs BIH Railways beat Bihar by 84 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP Vs TRI Tripura beat Madhya Pradesh by 104 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MIZ Assam beat Mizoram by 113 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP Vs MIZ Mizoram beat Arunachal Pradesh by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 32 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 27th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 29th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 26th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 29th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 29th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH vs UP - Sep 26th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN vs VID - Sep 26th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ODS vs HAR - Sep 26th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND vs GOA - Sep 26th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi-Donald Trump bilateral talks at UN: Indian media needs to learn there's more to India-US relationship than just Pakistan
-
Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump after sustained resistance to 'divisive' move; what forced Speaker's hand?
-
Democratic erosion does not happen in one sweep, but slowly, says DY Chandrachud: SC judge bats for independence of judiciary, transfer of judges
-
RBI clampdown on PMC Bank: Central bank's action will have cascading effect on other co-op banks, erode customer confidence
-
Bard of Blood's Vineet Kumar on playing an undercover agent in Balochistan, and how he trained for the role
-
Disqualification case of 17 Karnataka MLAs: Mukul Rohatgi tells SC bench to defer bypolls or stay ex-Speaker KR Ramesh's order
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's preparations hit fresh roadblock as foreign table tennis coach Dejan Papic 'unfit' to join team
-
Subasri Krishnan's film Sikhirini Mwsanai traces conflict-ridden Bodo identity through revival of their art
-
'Flying photographer' George Steinmetz on capturing environmental change, the ethics of using drones
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Delhi: The BCCI on Wednesday named Sri Lanka as Zimbabwe's replacement for a short three-match T20 International series to be held in January next year.
Sri Lankan players celebrate the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan. AP
The BCCI has roped in Sri Lanka for the short series in place of Zimbabwe, which has been suspended by the ICC.
As planned earlier, the first T20 will take place in Guwahati on 5 January, followed by matches in Indore on 7 January and Pune on 10 January.
"In the wake of Zimbabwe's suspension by ICC, the BCCI invited Sri Lanka to participate in the three-match series. Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed their participation," the BCCI said in a statement.
The series against Zimbabwe was in doubt after the ICC had suspended Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) in July this year over government interference in its administration.
The ICC Board unanimously decided that ZC, an ICC Full Member, was in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of its constitution which imposes an obligation on members to provide a process for free and democratic elections.
Schedule:
1st T20: 5 January, Guwahati
2nd T20: 7 January, Indore
3rd T20: 10 January, Pune.
Updated Date:
Sep 25, 2019 20:01:33 IST
Also See
Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya banned from bowling for one year for suspect action
Tri-nation T20I series: Hamilton Masakadza's blistering knock of 71 in farewell match headlines Zimbabwe's consolation win over Afghanistan
PCB chairman Ehsan Mani says there has been no 'negative feedback' from Sri Lanka Cricket regarding Pakistan tour