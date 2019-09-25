First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Sep 23, 2019
NAM vs PNG
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Sep 22, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
SL in PAK Sep 27, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
SL in PAK Sep 29, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI names Sri Lanka as replacement for suspended Zimbabwe for T20I series against India

The BCCI on Wednesday named Sri Lanka as Zimbabwe's replacement for a short three-match T20 International series to be held in January next year.

Press Trust of India, Sep 25, 2019 20:01:33 IST

New Delhi: The BCCI on Wednesday named Sri Lanka as Zimbabwe's replacement for a short three-match T20 International series to be held in January next year.

BCCI names Sri Lanka as replacement for suspended Zimbabwe for T20I series against India

Sri Lankan players celebrate the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan. AP

The BCCI has roped in Sri Lanka for the short series in place of Zimbabwe, which has been suspended by the ICC.

As planned earlier, the first T20 will take place in Guwahati on 5 January, followed by matches in Indore on 7 January and Pune on 10 January.

"In the wake of Zimbabwe's suspension by ICC, the BCCI invited Sri Lanka to participate in the three-match series. Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed their participation," the BCCI said in a statement.

The series against Zimbabwe was in doubt after the ICC had suspended Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) in July this year over government interference in its administration.

The ICC Board unanimously decided that ZC, an ICC Full Member, was in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of its constitution which imposes an obligation on members to provide a process for free and democratic elections.

Schedule:

1st T20: 5 January, Guwahati

2nd T20: 7 January, Indore

3rd T20: 10 January, Pune.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 20:01:33 IST

Tags : BCCI, ICC, India, India Vs Sri Lanka, SLC, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket, t20i, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all