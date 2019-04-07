New Delhi: Harleen Deol, Sushree Dibyadarshini and Devika Vaidya will lead the India Red, India Green and India Blue teams respectively at the U-23 Women's One Day Challenger Trophy to be played in Ranchi from April 20 to 24.
Representational image of BCCI. AFP
The squads were picked after a meeting by the All-India Women's Selection Committee here, a BCCI release stated.
The selection committee named 13 players each in all the three teams.
The Teams:
India Red: Harleen Deol (C), R Kalpana (wk), S Meghana, Ridhima Aggarwal, Ruzu Saha, Tejal Hasabnis, C H Jhansilakshmi, Renuka Chaudhary, Tejaswini Duragad, Arundhati Reddy, Shanti Kumari, Devyani Prasad, Suman Meena.
India Green: Sushree Dibyadarshini (C), Shivali Shinde (wk), Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Ayushi Garg, Drishya I.V, Ekta Singh, Radha Yadav, Rashi Kanojia, Manali Dakshini, Renuka Singh, Akshaya A, S Anusha.
India Blue: Devika Vaidya (C), Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shefali Verma, Simran, Tanushre Sarkar, Prativa Rana, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar, C Pratyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Kshama Singh, Vrushali Bhagat, Indrani Roy.
New Delhi: Harleen Deol, Sushree Dibyadarshini and Devika Vaidya will lead the India Red, India Green and India Blue teams respectively at the U-23 Women's One Day Challenger Trophy to be played in Ranchi from April 20 to 24.
Representational image of BCCI. AFP
The squads were picked after a meeting by the All-India Women's Selection Committee here, a BCCI release stated.
The selection committee named 13 players each in all the three teams.
The Teams:
India Red: Harleen Deol (C), R Kalpana (wk), S Meghana, Ridhima Aggarwal, Ruzu Saha, Tejal Hasabnis, C H Jhansilakshmi, Renuka Chaudhary, Tejaswini Duragad, Arundhati Reddy, Shanti Kumari, Devyani Prasad, Suman Meena.
India Green: Sushree Dibyadarshini (C), Shivali Shinde (wk), Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Ayushi Garg, Drishya I.V, Ekta Singh, Radha Yadav, Rashi Kanojia, Manali Dakshini, Renuka Singh, Akshaya A, S Anusha.
India Blue: Devika Vaidya (C), Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shefali Verma, Simran, Tanushre Sarkar, Prativa Rana, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar, C Pratyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Kshama Singh, Vrushali Bhagat, Indrani Roy.
Updated Date:
Apr 07, 2019 16:26:53 IST
Also See
BCCI ombudsman DK Jain to double up as cricket board's ethics officer, says COA
KL Rahul says he doubted his own character after sexism episode on Koffee With Karan
Sachin Tendulkar says winning 2011 World Cup in India best moment of his cricketing career