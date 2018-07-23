First Cricket
BCCI names Punjab wicket-keeper Abhishek Gupta in India Red squad for Duleep Trophy despite latter serving doping ban

In a faux pas, the BCCI has named Punjab wicket-keeper batsman Abhishek Gupta in the India Red squad for Duleep Trophy despite the fact that he is serving a doping ban till 14 September.

Press Trust of India, July 23, 2018

New Delhi: In a faux pas, the BCCI has named Punjab wicket-keeper batsman Abhishek Gupta in the India Red squad for Duleep Trophy despite the fact that he is serving a doping ban till 14 September.

The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to take place from 17 August to 8 September.

Representational image. AFP

In June, Gupta was handed a retrospective eight-month suspension for an "inadvertent" doping violation. The 27-year-old's suspension started from 15 January and will end on 14 September.

Gupta had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance (terbutaline), which can be commonly found in cough syrups, the BCCI had said back in June.

The selectors met in Kolkata on Monday to pick the squads for Duleep Trophy. Faiz Fazal will captain India Blue, Abhinav Mukund will lead India Red and Parthiv Patel will skipper India Green.

Gupta has played six first-class matches, six List A games and nine T20s.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018

