BCCI likely to haul up Murali Vijay, Karun Nair for breach of central contract

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) is likely to haul up discarded Karun Nair and Murali Vijay and seek an explanation from them about their comments on the "communication policy" of the MSK Prasad-led national selection committee.

Press Trust of India, October 06, 2018

New Delhi: The Indian cricket board (BCCI) is likely to haul up Karun Nair and Murali Vijay and seek an explanation from them about their comments on the "communication policy" of the MSK Prasad-led national selection committee.

It is learnt that both Vijay and Nair have "breached the clause" for the centrally contracted cricketers and it has neither gone down well with the selection committee nor the BCCI brass.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

"Vijay and Karun didn't exactly do the right thing by speaking on selection policy. That is a breach of central contract. As per central contract, no player can speak about a just-concluded tour for 30 days. There is a CoA meeting in Hyderabad on 11 October and this issue will be raised there," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Recently, both Nair and Vijay spoke to the media about alleged "lack of communication" on the part of the selection committee, a charge emphatically denied by chairman Prasad himself.

"This is all rubbish. There has been no case of lack of communication from the selection committee. Our selection committee works independently. As far as players' (Vijay and Karun) statements are concerned, we have left it on selectors to decide about them," CoA chief Vinod Rai told mediapersons on the sidelines of the CoA meeting on Saturday.

While Karun was dropped for the two Tests against the Windies after warming the bench in the entire five-match series in England, Vijay was dropped after the first three Test matches against England and then he went on to play three games for Essex.

It has been learnt that more than Nair, who is a youngster, Vijay's comments has "hurt" the selection committee more.

"If Vijay wouldn't have been kept in the loop then he wouldn't have played county cricket for Essex. He is not speaking the truth," another official said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that CoA will take another 10 days to prepare their Status Report based on the compliance certificates filed by state units conforming to the new constitution.

"We want to do it 90 days but right now once we submit the compliance certificates, the Supreme Court will have to give us directions. So it will depend on the SC orders. After that we need to hold an AGM with eligible members," Rai said.

