First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 25, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 2nd Test Nov 24, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Dec 03, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dec 06, 2018
AUS vs IND
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI invites applications for Women's team head coach; no extension for Ramesh Powar

The BCCI requirements state the candidate should have "a proven ability to manage and interact with people from different backgrounds and cultures, should have represented India or any other country at international level or should be a NCA Level 'C' certified coach or have a similar certification from a reputed organisation/institute and a minimum of 50 FC games".

Press Trust of India, November 30, 2018

New Delhi: The BCCI on Friday invited applications, eyeing applicants of international stature, for the position of the Indian women's team head coach. Ramesh Powar's interim period came to an end on Friday.

Last few days of coach Powar's job were marred by the spat between the with senior player Mithali Raj.

Proven names such as Tom Moody, Dav Whatmore and Venkatesh Prasad are some of the options the Indian Cricket Board has at the moment, it is learnt from reliable sources in the Board.

BCCI

BCCI seeks experienced candidates for head coach's position for India women's team. ICC

It is understood that the BCCI doesn't want a repeat of the the kind of bickering witnessed between Powar and star player Mithali following the Indian team's semi-final exit from the ICC Women's World T20 in the West Indies.

The Indian women's team has had its fair share of controversies, and the latest one was triggered after Mithali was dropped from the playing XI for the World T20 semi-final, which the side lost to England by eight wickets.

Mithali alleged that Powar was "out to destroy her" while the coach countered her by questioning the "conduct" of the team's seniormost player, saying that she threatened to retire on being denied the opening slot and threw tantrums.

Powar, a former India off-spinner, was appointed in August after Tushar Arothe quit following differences with the senior players over training methods. The World T20 was his first major international coaching assignment.

One of the requirements listed by the BCCI is that the candidate should have the experience of coaching an international team for a period of minimum one season or a T20 franchise for minimum two seasons.

People like Moody, a former Australia all-rounder, fulfill the criteria. While Prasad has worked with the Indian cricket team bowlers before joining the Kings XI Punjab setup, Whatmore has guided Sri Lanka to their only ODI World Cup triumph back in 1996.

The BCCI requirements state the candidate should have "a proven ability to manage and interact with people from different backgrounds and cultures, should have represented India or any other country at international level or should be a NCA Level 'C' certified coach or have a similar certification from a reputed organisation/institute and a minimum of 50 FC games".

The interview of the candidates will be held on 20 December at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. The appointment will be a full time engagement and the contract term is for two years with age limit of 60 years.

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2018

Tags : BCCI, Dav Whatmore, Kings XI Punjab, Mithali Raj, Mithali Raj Controversy, Ramesh Powar, Tom Moody, Tushar Arothe, Venkatesh Prasad

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all