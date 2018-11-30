BCCI invites applications for Women's team head coach; no extension for Ramesh Powar
The BCCI requirements state the candidate should have "a proven ability to manage and interact with people from different backgrounds and cultures, should have represented India or any other country at international level or should be a NCA Level 'C' certified coach or have a similar certification from a reputed organisation/institute and a minimum of 50 FC games".
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Kartarpur corridor: Beyond Navjot Singh Sidhu's antics is plan to be the Yogi Adityanath of Sikh politics
-
50,000 farmers march to Parliament Street as Opposition leaders unite against BJP-led govt: Highlights from Delhi rally
-
2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film collects Rs 73.5 cr from all versions on opening day
-
Q2 GDP growth slows to 7.1% despite lower base; India’s economic engines aren’t firing on all cylinders yet
-
Hockey World Cup 2018: Australia begin title defence with hard-fought win over Ireland; Debutants China hold England
-
Tej Pratap Yadav scripts tale of thwarted ambition, but can he rock brother Tejashwi's boat in Bihar politics?
-
Farmers protest in Delhi: Portraits from the Kisan Mukti March's vigil at Ramlila Maidan
-
Jagadish Chandra Bose's face may soon feature on £50 notes, but India struggles to save legacy of its illustrious son
-
India defers controversial ECNR registration: NRI backlash forces Big Brother to back down, but bitter aftertaste lingers
-
किसानों की समस्या से ज्यादा मोदी विरोध पर केंद्रित दिखा आंदोलन
-
किसान आंदोलन: अगर इस सरकार ने हमारी न सुनी तो 2019 में हम इनकी क्यों सुनेंगे?
-
बजरंगबली इसलिए 'दलित' हुए क्योंकि बाकी जातियों के वोट के लिए प्रभु श्रीराम हैं ही
-
दिल्ली किसान आंदोलन: केंद्र की फसल बीमा योजना किसानों के साथ धोखाधड़ी- अरविंद केजरीवाल
-
किसानों का मार्च (पार्ट-2): जमीन पर बेकार हैं कृषि नीतियां, मौजूदा सिस्टम में बड़े बदलाव की जरूरत
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
New Delhi: The BCCI on Friday invited applications, eyeing applicants of international stature, for the position of the Indian women's team head coach. Ramesh Powar's interim period came to an end on Friday.
Last few days of coach Powar's job were marred by the spat between the with senior player Mithali Raj.
Proven names such as Tom Moody, Dav Whatmore and Venkatesh Prasad are some of the options the Indian Cricket Board has at the moment, it is learnt from reliable sources in the Board.
BCCI seeks experienced candidates for head coach's position for India women's team. ICC
It is understood that the BCCI doesn't want a repeat of the the kind of bickering witnessed between Powar and star player Mithali following the Indian team's semi-final exit from the ICC Women's World T20 in the West Indies.
The Indian women's team has had its fair share of controversies, and the latest one was triggered after Mithali was dropped from the playing XI for the World T20 semi-final, which the side lost to England by eight wickets.
Mithali alleged that Powar was "out to destroy her" while the coach countered her by questioning the "conduct" of the team's seniormost player, saying that she threatened to retire on being denied the opening slot and threw tantrums.
Powar, a former India off-spinner, was appointed in August after Tushar Arothe quit following differences with the senior players over training methods. The World T20 was his first major international coaching assignment.
One of the requirements listed by the BCCI is that the candidate should have the experience of coaching an international team for a period of minimum one season or a T20 franchise for minimum two seasons.
People like Moody, a former Australia all-rounder, fulfill the criteria. While Prasad has worked with the Indian cricket team bowlers before joining the Kings XI Punjab setup, Whatmore has guided Sri Lanka to their only ODI World Cup triumph back in 1996.
The BCCI requirements state the candidate should have "a proven ability to manage and interact with people from different backgrounds and cultures, should have represented India or any other country at international level or should be a NCA Level 'C' certified coach or have a similar certification from a reputed organisation/institute and a minimum of 50 FC games".
The interview of the candidates will be held on 20 December at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. The appointment will be a full time engagement and the contract term is for two years with age limit of 60 years.
Updated Date:
Nov 30, 2018
Also See
With coach Ramesh Powar on way out, Indian women's team hopes for controversy-free future
Mithali Raj controversy: Former coach Tushar Arothe questions CoA member Diana Edulji's double standards
Mithali Raj accuses coach Ramesh Powar of bias after exclusion from World T20 semi-final in letter to BCCI