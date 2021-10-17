BCCI invites applications for India cricket team's head coach, support staff

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday invited applications for the positions of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach with the Indian team.

The cricket board has also invited applications for the position of Head Sports Science and Medicine with the National Cricket Academy.

The applications for the role of head coach will have to be submitted to the BCCI by 26 October, and for the other positions by 3 November, 2021.

The current head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar will complete their tenure soon after the T20 World Cup.

The news of the applications comes on the heels of reports that former India captain Rahul Dravid has agreed to apply for the post of head coach with the senior national team. The cricketing great is currently the head of NCA and is based out of his hometown Bengaluru.

According to the reports, Dravid was initially reluctant in his desire to coach the Indian team but was convinced by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. It was also reported that current batting coach Vikram Rathour will continue in his role while former Mumbai pacer Para Mhambrey is the front-runner for the bowling coach's position.

The BCCI is expected to soon form a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to complete the selection process of the coaching staff.