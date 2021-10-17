Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

BCCI invites applications for India cricket team's head coach, support staff

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 17th, 2021
  • 15:45:09 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday invited applications for the positions of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach with the Indian team.

The cricket board has also invited applications for the position of Head Sports Science and Medicine with the National Cricket Academy.

The logo of BCCI. AFP

The logo of BCCI. AFP

The applications for the role of head coach will have to be submitted to the BCCI by 26 October, and for the other positions by 3 November, 2021.

The current head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar will complete their tenure soon after the T20 World Cup.

The news of the applications comes on the heels of reports that former India captain Rahul Dravid has agreed to apply for the post of head coach with the senior national team. The cricketing great is currently the head of NCA and is based out of his hometown Bengaluru.

According to the reports, Dravid was initially reluctant in his desire to coach the Indian team but was convinced by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. It was also reported that current batting coach Vikram Rathour will continue in his role while former Mumbai pacer Para Mhambrey is the front-runner for the bowling coach's position.

The BCCI is expected to soon form a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to complete the selection process of the coaching staff.

Updated Date: October 17, 2021 15:45:09 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Shafali Verma drops a spot to second, Smriti Mandhana static at third in ICC T20 batters rankings
First Cricket News

Shafali Verma drops a spot to second, Smriti Mandhana static at third in ICC T20 batters rankings

The Australians dominate the ranking chart as besides Mooney, two other from the country – skipper Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy (6th) – feature in the top 10.

India and England look most balanced for T20 World Cup, says Rashid Latif
First Cricket News

India and England look most balanced for T20 World Cup, says Rashid Latif

Latif said since T20 is an unpredictable format and one could not write off the Pakistan squad.

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody interested in coaching Indian team: Report
Sports

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody interested in coaching Indian team: Report

Moody, who was Sunrisers' coach for seven years from 2013 to 2019, led the franchise to their only IPL title in 2016 with compatriot David Warner as skipper.