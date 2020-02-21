BCCI in talks with ECB over allowing Indian women's team cricketers to participate in 'The Hundred'
England and Wales Cricket Board is currently engaged in a discussion with the BCCI about the participation of the Indian women cricketers in the tournament
New Delhi: Some of the players of the Indian women's team may be seen in action in 'The Hundred' tournament in the United Kingdom if the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can convince the BCCI on their involvement in the inaugural 100-ball competition starting in July.
File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. AP
According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, England and Wales Cricket Board is currently engaged in a discussion with the BCCI about the participation of the Indian women cricketers in the tournament.
Top Indian women players such as Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have earlier played in England's T20 Kia Super League, which has now been disbanded to make way for 'The Hundred', which also has a separate men's tournament.
The BCCI had apparently expressed its willingness to allow the women players in the Hundred when it met its ECB counterparts last December but since then there has been no firm decision taken on that front.
The meeting was attended by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal, the report said.
While the discussion is on for allowing women cricketers, BCCI is strictly against allowing the Indian male cricketers as it would hurt the IPL and also risk the players' participation in the bilateral events.
Indian captain Virat Kohli has also questioned the need to "experiment" with a new format.
Among Indian men, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have expressed an interest in the Hundred with the off-spinner being the only one to put his name in the first draft in October last but he subsequently withdrew after it was suggested that he would have to retire from international competition and forego an IPL contract.
Updated Date:
Feb 21, 2020 10:57:33 IST
