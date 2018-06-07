- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
- Pakistan in England, 2 Test Series, 2018 ENG Vs PAK England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 INDW Vs SLW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 MALW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Malaysia Women by 147 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 9 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Jun 9th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 SLW vs THAW - Jun 9th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 MALW vs BANW - Jun 9th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 9th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jun 10th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 10th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 12th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 13th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 15th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3499
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5257
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3327
|104
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2990
|130
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
New Delhi: Punjab wicket-keeper batsman Abhishek Gupta was on Thursday handed a retrospective eight-month suspension for an "inadvertent" doping violation.
The 27-year-old's suspension started from 15 January and will end on 14 September.
"Gupta had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance (terbutaline), which can be commonly found in cough syrups," said the BCCI in a statement.
Representational image. AFP.
The Board said it was satisfied with Gupta's explanation.
"Gupta had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI's anti-doping testing program during a domestic T-20 competition on 15th January in New Delhi. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline.
"Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances."
Gupta had consumed the banned substance at the prescription of his doctor, the BCCI stated.
"On 17th April 2018, Mr. Gupta was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge.
"Gupta responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV but asserting that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of medication containing Terbutaline that had been prescribed for him by his doctor."
Gupta, who made his First-Class debut last season, used the drug to treat Upper Respiratory Tract Infection (URTI).
"The BCCI is satisfied with Gupta's explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat an URTI and not as a performance-enhancing drug.
"Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Gupta's explanation of the cause of his ADRV, and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of eight months should apply, together with disqualification of certain results," the statement added.
Gupta has played six first-class matches, six List A games and nine T20s.
In January, former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan too was handed a five-month retrospective suspension for failing a dope test. His test sample too contained Terbutaline.
The BCCI doesn't allow the National Anti-Doping Agency to test cricketers despite repeated requests from the government agency.
Updated Date:
Jun 07, 2018
Also See
IPL 2018: Rashid Khan's batting blitz no surprise to Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, says Yusuf Pathan
IPL 2018: Sandeep Sharma's 27-run over to Kane Williamson's dismissal, here are turning points from final
IPL 2018: Shane Watson smashes ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad to propel Chennai Super Kings to third title