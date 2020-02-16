First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
UGA in QAT | 3rd T20I Feb 15, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
UGA in QAT | 2nd T20I Feb 13, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
ENG in SA Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
HK in MAL Feb 20, 2020
MAL vs HK
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI grant Rs 2 crore to Indian Cricketers' Association to help kick-start operations

The ICA, India's first-ever players' association formed as per recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel, has been desperately seeking funds ever since its office bearers were elected in October last year.

Press Trust of India, Feb 16, 2020 15:58:38 IST

New Delhi: The Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) was on Sunday granted Rs 2 crore by the BCCI to kick-start its operations.

The ICA, India's first-ever players' association formed as per recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel, has been desperately seeking funds ever since its office bearers were elected in October last year.

BCCI grant Rs 2 crore to Indian Cricketers Association to help kick-start operations

Representational image of BCCI. AFP

The players' body had prepared a tentative budget of Rs 15-20 crore and was seeking an initial grant of Rs 5 crore but got Rs 2 crore which can help in getting an office space in Mumbai.

"There are some tax issues that need to worked out and that is why ICA has been given Rs 2 crore. If they want more in the near future, we will sanction more," a BCCI official told PTI.

The decision was taken at the BCCI's apex council meeting here on Sunday.

The ICA has received an initial grant but will have to raise money on its own in the long run.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 15:58:38 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, ICA, Indian Cricketers' Association, Mumbai, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all