BCCI forgoes Rahul Dravid's advice on 'outdated' coaching manual at NCA, will persist with old manual

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not paid heed to India 'A' and U-19 coach Rahul Dravid's advice of renewing the 'outdated' coaching manual at the National Cricket Academy.

FirstCricket Staff, May 01, 2018

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not paid heed to India 'A' and U-19 coach Rahul Dravid's advice of renewing the 'outdated' coaching manual at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

According to a report in Times of India, BCCI has decided to persist with an old manual as it plans to restart a programme to train lower-levels coaches.

The training programme came to a halt after Dravid had called for attention to the 'outdated' coaching manual at the NCA, three years ago.

Image of the BCCI logo. AFP

The cricket board, amidst multiple legal issues, has struggled to put an updated manual in place. The board has even tried to outsource the job to a private firm, which also prepares domestic calendar for the BCCI. However, negotiations between the said firm and BCCI didn't work out.

"Dravid had recommended upgrading the manual even before he was officially made the coach of the junior teams. Now, his first idea has been shelved,” a BCCI member said.

“The board tried out an exchange programme for coaches with Cricket Australia but didn’t get desired results. Then it was decided to outsource the job,” the official added.

The board conducted ‘Level A’ exams in February-March this year. While the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has been assured the programme has been conducted in a transparent manner, it is learnt that NCA officials have largely left it to local associations to shortlist candidates from their states.

There have been reports of allegations of bias since NCA officials aren’t individually shortlisting candidates.

However, a board official claimed the programme had to “start from somewhere”. “Nothing was moving. The current officials in cricket operations felt that the previous manual is good enough for this level of coaching. There are a lot of people who had cleared Level A. The Level B programme will start soon,” he said.

It is also learnt that the board has decided to bring about uniformity in wages for coaches, physiotherapists and trainers at the Zonal Cricket Academy and NCA.

Updated Date: May 01, 2018

