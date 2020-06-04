First Cricket
BCCI exploring all options to ensure IPL 2020 goes ahead, including staging it outside India, says report

The 2020 edition of the IPL which was slated to commence on 29 March has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

Asian News International, Jun 04, 2020 13:13:51 IST

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is discussing all the possible options to hold the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), even staging the event outside the country but as their last resort.

"The board is looking at all options. If it comes to taking IPL out of India, it may happen but as the last option. If that's the only option then we will consider it. We have done it in the past also and we can do it again but the first preference will be to host it in India," a source within BCCI told ANI.

BCCI exploring all options to ensure IPL 2020 goes ahead, including staging it outside India, says report

The IPL trophy. Twitter/ @IPL

The 2020 edition of the IPL which was slated to commence on 29 March has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis. It will not be the first time when the league will take place outside India as IPL 2009 was hosted by South Africa and the 2014 edition was staged in India and UAE.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday deferred a decision on 'all agenda items' until 10 June. The source said that nothing has been finalised as of now and they will wait to get clarity over the T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia from 18 October to 15 November.

"We will await for clarity over T20 World Cup from ICC before discussing anything further. But I can tell that as of now no decision has been taken," the source said.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2020 13:13:51 IST

