First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 21, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI ethics officer dismisses conflict of interest complaint against BCCI President and ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly

After Rahul Dravid, board president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has also been cleared of conflict of interest by BCCI ethics officer DK Jain.

Press Trust of India, Nov 16, 2019 23:11:18 IST

BCCI ethics officer DK Jain has dismissed a conflict of interest complaint against board president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

BCCI ethics officer dismisses conflict of interest complaint against BCCI President and ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly

File image of Sourav Ganguly. AP

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta had filed the complaint on 4 October when Ganguly was heading the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), claiming he held multiple posts as CAB president and its representative to the BCCI AGM.

As per the existing constitution, no individual can perform multiple cricketing roles at the same time.

However, Ganguly took charge as BCCI president on 23 October and duly resigned from his CAB position, clearing him of any conflict.

"In my view, in the light of the noted development, the issue of whether there is any "Conflict of Interest" on the part of Mr. Ganguly does not survive for the consideration of the Ethics Officer," Jain stated in his order issued on Friday.

"Resultantly, the present complaint is rendered infructuous and is disposed of, as such (sic)," Jain added.

Conflict of interest is one of the most contentious issues facing Indian cricket.

Before demitting office, the Committee of Administrators, in its 11th and final status report submitted to the Supreme Court, had recommended some key amendments to a "straight-jacketed" conflict of interest clause in the BCCI constitution.

If the amendment is accepted by the apex court, former players with less than two-year contracts with the BCCI or state associations, will be allowed to have multiple roles.

They will also be allowed to join multiple committees like the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and won't be barred from commentary stints.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2019 23:11:18 IST

Tags : BCCI, BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain, COA, Committee Of Administrators, Conflict Of Interest, Conflict Of Interest In BCCI, Conflict Of Interest In Cricket, Cricket Advisory Committee, Cricket Association Of Bengal, DK Jain, Indian Cricket, Sanjeev Gupta, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all