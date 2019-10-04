BCCI deny providing No Objection Certificate to Harbhajan Singh after his name appears in draft for The Hundred
Harbhajan, who last played for India in 2016, has not yet retired from international cricket. He has taken 711 wickets across all three formats in his 21-year international career.
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs BAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP Vs SER Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TRI Vs RAJ Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs HAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN Vs JK Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs NAG Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs RAJ Bengal beat Rajasthan by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BIH Gujarat beat Bihar by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs JK Jammu and Kashmir beat Railways by 4 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh by 90 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 132 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 51 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs ZIM Zimbabwe beat Singapore by 8 wickets
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 26 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
Top Stories
-
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Central bank cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.15%, accommodative stance to revive growth
-
Sheikh Hasina's visit is opportunity for India to iron out sticking points in bilateral relations with 'fast friend' Bangladesh
-
Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP makes peace with rebel OBC leader Eknath Khadse, fields daughter Rohini from his Muktainagar seat
-
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Tamannaah says she was initially reluctant to do another period film after Baahubali
-
World Athletics Championships 2019: Andreas Hofmann puts Rio 2016 setback behind as Tokyo 2020 appears on horizon
-
Making of Durga Puja: How Bengal's biggest annual festival supports livelihoods of thousands
-
RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.15%: Full text of fourth bi-monthly policy statement for fiscal 2019-20
-
In a remote Rajasthan national park, two women forest guards forge a friendship
-
Diplomat testifies in Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry, claims to have warned Ukrainians 'to steer clear of American politics'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Reports have emerged that former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh had been named in the player draft for the inaugural The Hundred tournament, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has denied providing the No Objection Certificate.
According to ESPNCricinfo, the 39-year-old was the lone Indian in the draft for the tournament to be held in England from next year, but the BCCI protocols say that a player should retire from international cricket to play in a foreign T20 league. Recently-retired Yuvraj Singh, was in fact, part of the Toronto Nationals team in the Global T20 Canada league.
File image of Harbhajan Singh. Sportzpics
A Times of India report, meanwhile, confirmed that the Punjab cricketer did not request the BCCI for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and that taking part without the NOC was against the Indian cricket board's policies.
"Harbhajan has never sought a No Objection Certificate from the BCCI. He can't just enroll his name in any league. It's against the BCCI's policy. The board has checked with him after the report surfaced and he has categorically denied any such development," a BCCI official told the national daily.
Harbhajan, who last played for India in 2016, has not yet retired from international cricket. He has taken 711 wickets across all three formats in his 21-year international career.
Updated Date:
Oct 04, 2019 10:13:21 IST
Also See
BCCI announces 4 October as deadline for nominating state representatives ahead of elections
COA considers TNCA's new constitution as 'non compliant', urges board to take corrective measures by 4 October
Gautam Gabhir says Indian selectors need to speak to MS Dhoni about his future plans