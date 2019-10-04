Reports have emerged that former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh had been named in the player draft for the inaugural The Hundred tournament, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has denied providing the No Objection Certificate.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the 39-year-old was the lone Indian in the draft for the tournament to be held in England from next year, but the BCCI protocols say that a player should retire from international cricket to play in a foreign T20 league. Recently-retired Yuvraj Singh, was in fact, part of the Toronto Nationals team in the Global T20 Canada league.

A Times of India report, meanwhile, confirmed that the Punjab cricketer did not request the BCCI for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and that taking part without the NOC was against the Indian cricket board's policies.

"Harbhajan has never sought a No Objection Certificate from the BCCI. He can't just enroll his name in any league. It's against the BCCI's policy. The board has checked with him after the report surfaced and he has categorically denied any such development," a BCCI official told the national daily.

Harbhajan, who last played for India in 2016, has not yet retired from international cricket. He has taken 711 wickets across all three formats in his 21-year international career.