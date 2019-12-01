First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | One-off Test Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
WI in IND Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI decides to dilute Justice Lodha reform on tenure at AGM, to seek Supreme Court approval

As per the current constitution, an office-bearer who has served two three-year terms, either at the BCCI or at the state association, goes into a compulsory three-year cooling-off period.

Press Trust of India, Dec 01, 2019 14:37:55 IST

Mumbai: The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI on Sunday decided to water down the Supreme Court-mandated administrative reforms on tenure cap for its office-bearers, seeking to clear the path for the former captain to get an extension at the end of his nine-month tenure.

The decision was taken at the Board's 88th Annual General Meeting and will require the apex court's approval.

"All the proposed amendments have been approved and will be forwarded to the Supreme Court," a top official told PTI.

As per the current constitution, an office-bearer who has served two three-year terms, either at the BCCI or at the state association, goes into a compulsory three-year cooling-off period.

Ganguly, who took charge on 23 October, was to vacate office next year but a dilution could see him continue till 2024.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2019 14:37:55 IST

Tags : BCCI, BCCI Vs Lodha Committee, Board Of Control For Cricket In India, Jay Shah, Justice Lodha Reforms, Sourav Ganguly

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all