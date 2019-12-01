BCCI decides to dilute Justice Lodha reform on tenure at AGM, to seek Supreme Court approval
As per the current constitution, an office-bearer who has served two three-year terms, either at the BCCI or at the state association, goes into a compulsory three-year cooling-off period.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 2 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 2nd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs TN - Dec 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
As Jharkhand votes, no party discusses mob-lynching cases, self-appointed gau rakshaks: Tale of 3 affected villages, and how they are getting by without govt aid
-
Q2 GDP growth at 4.5%: Govt has indeed acknowledged, responded to problems with some measures but cannot afford to take eye off ball
-
From Goodfellas to The Departed to The Irishman: Martin Scorsese's 10 greatest films, ranked
-
'Thank you Trump': Thousands take to Hong Kong streets to welcome US president signing pro-democracy legislation
-
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi sails through floor test, gets 169 votes in 288-member House; BJP stages walkout
-
How Twitter communalised the rape and murder of a 25-yr-old vet in Hyderabad, and how local police mucked up the investigation
-
Euro 2020: Portugal, France and Germany drawn together in group of death, England get Croatia
-
Classical dance and appropriation: How to think about a field whose foundations rest on cultural violence
-
Romancing With Revolution: Author Zaheer Ali on the life and works of Faiz Ahmed Faiz
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI on Sunday decided to water down the Supreme Court-mandated administrative reforms on tenure cap for its office-bearers, seeking to clear the path for the former captain to get an extension at the end of his nine-month tenure.
The decision was taken at the Board's 88th Annual General Meeting and will require the apex court's approval.
"All the proposed amendments have been approved and will be forwarded to the Supreme Court," a top official told PTI.
As per the current constitution, an office-bearer who has served two three-year terms, either at the BCCI or at the state association, goes into a compulsory three-year cooling-off period.
Ganguly, who took charge on 23 October, was to vacate office next year but a dilution could see him continue till 2024.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 01, 2019 14:37:55 IST
Also See
India's first pink ball Test match, seemingly an experiment, holds many lessons for BCCI
Hope Sourav Ganguly is 'five times more successful' as BCCI president than I was, says Sunil Gavaskar
Sachin Tendulkar urges BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to revamp Duleep Trophy, says players focus only on individual performances in tournament