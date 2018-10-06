BCCI decide to reduce its complimentary passes to half after CoA meeting
The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Saturday sanctioned 600 extra complimentary tickets from BCCI's share to the staging units for the remainder of the Windies series after multiple associations expressed their displeasure.
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
EC announces poll dates for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram; counting on 11 Dec
-
Men like Trump: How the US president gets away with shooting from the hip, doing unimaginable somersaults
-
Dhinakaran's expose has hit OPS' stature in AIADMK; move strengthens EPS ahead of Madras HC ruling on disqualified MLAs
-
Kukis mourn massacred kin in Manipur, seek homeland as Centre gets set to implement Naga pact inked with NSCN-IM
-
Loveyatri director Abhiraj Minawala says Salman Khan wanted an endearing love story like Maine Pyar Kiya
-
The elephant in the room: A graphic narrative on coal mining in the Hasdeo forest
-
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Patna Pirates' bid for fourth straight title hinges on finding able ally for Pardeep Narwal
-
RBI keeps policy rate unchanged: When will the Monetary Policy Committee pull the trigger next?
-
विधानसभा चुनाव का दंगल: यहां मिली जीत लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए माहौल तैयार करेगी?
-
बिहार: सियासी दल ‘जिन्न’ पटाओ अभियान में जोर-शोर से जुटे हैं, 2019 का 'महाभारत' जीतना मकसद
-
अजमेर में बोले पीएम मोदी- पूरी व्यवस्था को तबाह कर देती है वोट बैंक की राजनीति
-
जहां ‘साहब’ पर सिपाहियों का कब्जा हो जाए, वहां 'पुलिस' को भला कौन बचा पाएगा?
-
India vs West Indies, 1st Test : भारत ने विंडीज पर दर्ज की रिकॉर्ड जीत, पारी और 272 रनों से रौंदा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4395
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Saturday sanctioned 600 extra complimentary tickets from BCCI's share to the staging units for the remainder of the Windies series after multiple associations expressed their displeasure.
As per new constitution, 90 percent tickets were supposed to be released for general public with only 10 percent complimentary passes for the staging associations.
The BCCI had mandatory five percent complimentary tickets for its sponsors and broadcasters.
Representational image. AFP
The situation led to an unrest as Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) gave up their hosting rights for Indore ODI on 24 October.
The CAB and TNCA also expressed their inability to host if prevailing arrangement existed.
Accordingly, the CoA met in Delhi on Saturday and assured staging associations that BCCI will curtail it's share of passes from 1200 to 604.
"In the spirit of the mandate of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the Committee of Administrators has decided to limit the BCCI's requirement for sponsor and other free allotments as much as possible from 1200 to 604, so that the number of complimentary tickets available to the hosting State Association is maximised," the COA wrote in a communication to state units which is in possession of PTI.
Accordingly, the BCCI will take 184 hospitality passes and 420 next best category per match during the series.
There was relief for CAB as well as membership tickets won't be categorised in the 10 percent allocation as per the new constitution.
"Please note that all tickets sold/ allotted to members (of the host State Association) as per the terms and conditions of their membership will not be counted towards the prescribed 10 percent limit as mentioned above," the CoA wrote.
This particular part was for CAB which has 27,000 membership passes comprising life, annual and associate members.
The CoA feels that aggrieved associations should be happy now.
"We trust that since the BCCI's requirement has been reduced from 1200 to 604, the above arrangement will address the issues being faced by the State Associations and that the State Associations will come together in the greater interest of the game of cricket and honour the commitment made by them to the fans of cricket."
Updated Date:
Oct 06, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: CoA to meet on Saturday; BCCI might increase share of free passes to pacify state units
BCCI receives compliance certificates from 24 state units in accordance with Lodha Committee reforms
India vs West Indies: Second ODI shifted to Visakhapatnam from Indore after dispute over distribution of free passes