BCCI covered under RTI Act, rules Central Information Commission; board directed to setup mechanisms for applications
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is covered under the RTI Act and answerable to the people of the country under its mechanism, the Central Information Commission (CIC) ruled Monday.
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW Match Abandoned
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Afghanistan tied with India
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India should avoid trading insults with Pakistan at UN, act in a manner commensurate with emerging-power status
-
IL&FS crisis: Can the new Uday Kotak-led bailout panel provide the magic touch to debt-laden firm?
-
After 17 years of US-led intervention in Afghanistan, country stares at uncertain political future
-
Congress set to dive into history to reclaim Mahatma Gandhi at Wardha meet as party readies itself to combat Narendra Modi
-
Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment row: Nana Patekar and the problem with Bollywood’s defence of male anger
-
गांधी जयंती पर दिल्ली में गूंजेंगी किसानों की चीत्कारें...खेती की मुश्किलें खत्म करने की मांग
-
उपेंद्र कुशवाहा की काट की तैयारी में नीतीश, लव-कुश समीकरण में दरार को रोक पाएंगे ?
-
सच्ची देशभक्ति विश्वासों का मूल्यांकन कर रही है: रंजन गोगोई
-
विवेक तिवारी शूटआउट: यूपी में अपराध कैसे हो कम? जब पुलिस भी यहां किसी से नहीं कम
-
भीमा कोरेगांव केस: मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता गौतम नवलखा की नजरबंदी खत्म
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is covered under the RTI Act and answerable to the people of the country under its mechanism, the Central Information Commission (CIC) ruled Monday.
The commission, the top appellate body in RTI matters, went through the law, orders of the Supreme Court, the Law Commission of India report, submissions of the Central Public Information Officer in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to conclude that the status, nature and functional characteristics of the BCCI fulfil required conditions of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act.
Representational image. AFP
"The SC has also reaffirmed that the BCCI is the approved' national-level body holding virtually monopoly rights to organise cricketing events in the country," Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu said in a 37-page long order.
He directed the president, secretary and Committee of Administrators (CoA) to designate deserving officers as central public information officers, central assistant public information officers and first appellate authorities as required under the law.
Acharyulu also directed the BCCI to put in place, within 15 days, online and offline mechanisms to receive applications for information under the RTI Act.
The matter came before him as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports did not give a satisfactory response to an RTI applicant, Geeta Rani, who had sought to know the provisions and guidelines under which the BCCI has been representing India and selecting players for the country.
"The BCCI should be listed as a NSF covered under the RTI Act. The RTI Act should be made applicable to the BCCI along with its entire constituent member cricketing associations, provided they fulfil the criteria applicable to the BCCI, as discussed in the Law Commission's report," he said.
Updated Date:
Oct 01, 2018
Also See
CIC asks prime minister, home minister to take call on declassifying Lal Bahadur Shastri's death records
Convict in Mumbai 2006 train blast seeks IB report calling for review of evidence under RTI Act; Delhi HC reserves order
Former BCCI president Biswanath Dutt, Jagmohan Dalmiya's mentor, passes away at 93