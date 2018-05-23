First Cricket
BCCI considering allowing Indian players to feature in overseas T20 tournaments, claims report

The ICC is mulling over plans to introduce three separate windows for T20 leagues which will be divided into three regions opening the possibility of Indian players to play in overseas T20 tournaments.

FirstCricket Staff, May 23, 2018

If the ICC's plan to introduce separate windows for T20 leagues goes through, it will open the possibility of Indian players plying their trades in domestic T20 leagues across the world.

According to The New Indian Express, the ICC is mulling over plans to introduce three separate windows for T20 leagues which will be divided into three regions — Asia, UK and the Caribbean and the Southern Hemisphere. Although the plans, if passed, will only come into effect in 2022-2023, the discussions are said to be at an advanced stage.

Virat Kohli captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and MS Dhoni captain of the Chennai Superkings during match twenty four of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on the 24th April 2018. Photo by: Sandeep Shetty /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

The ICC's proposed plan will allow India's top players to play in overseas T20 tournaments. Sportzpics

The move will allow Indian players to feature in the Caribean Premier League, the Natwest T20 Blast, the Big Bash League and the Pakistan Super League among others, aside from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The catalyst for the discussions is reportedly a report published by the Federation of International Cricketers Association, which stated that an increasing number of players are inclined towards becoming T20 freelancers over playing for their respective national teams.

Although a host of international stars have starred for IPL teams over the years, Indian players are yet to feature in any of the overseas T20 leagues. One of the main reasons has been the BCCI's reluctance in providing NOCs to players citing India's busy international schedules. However, Indian first-class players have been reportedly approached by overseas T20 franchises to play for them only for the BCCI to deny clearance.

In a first, Yusuf Pathan was granted an NOC by the BCCI to play for the Kowloon Cantons in the Hong Kong T20 League before making a u-turn and withdrawing clearance.

The report further states that if the ICC's plan to introduce the T20 windows goes through, it will be very difficult for the BCCI to tie down players to one contract.

"We have been having informal discussions on this. One school of thought is it will give players exposure and help upcoming players. It is still a long way ahead, but more and more boards are making noise on having Indian players in their leagues. The BCCI wanted to keep the brand IPL intact, hence they were not allowed to participate in other leagues. But after 11 years, it shouldn't have a problem," sources told TNIE.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018

