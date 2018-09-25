First Cricket
BCCI congratulates Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana for receiving Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award respectively

The BCCI on Tuesday congratulated Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana for being honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna award respectively.

Press Trust of India, September 25, 2018

New Delhi: The BCCI on Tuesday congratulated Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana for being honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna award respectively.

They were bestowed with the awards in a ceremony at the Rashrapati Bhavan.

Virat Kohli receives the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind. AFP

"We are extremely proud that Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana are being conferred with top honours by the Government of India. Virat is just the third Indian cricketer to receive the prestigious Khel Ratna award. This is a testimony to his work ethic, dedication and unwavering focus," said COA chairman Vinod Rai in a BCCI statement.

"He has led India with distinction and at the same time, set new records with the bat. Playing different formats of the game, Virat has shown amazing consistency leading the side by example. This Indian team is one of the fittest sides in world cricket and a lot of credit must go to the Indian captain for bringing about this transformation, he added.

