First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 6 Feb 17, 2019
OMA Vs SCO
Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 5 Feb 17, 2019
IRE Vs NED
Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
BAN in NZ Feb 20, 2019
NZ vs BAN
University Oval, Dunedin
ENG in WI Feb 20, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI conducts workshop at NCA to bridge gap in fitness standards between Team India and domestic sides

India captain Virat Kohli has always made fitness a non-negotiable subject while representing the country and very soon there could be a system where state team trainers have to follow the training routine of the senior national team.

Press Trust of India, Feb 19, 2019 20:06:49 IST

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli has always made fitness a non-negotiable subject while representing the country and very soon there could be a system where state team trainers have to follow the training routine of the senior national team.

The aim is to bridge the gulf in fitness standards between the national team and the state outfits so that young players can make a smooth transition from domestic to international cricket.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Recently, a workshop was held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where Indian team's strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu held sessions with trainers of some of the state teams.

The trainers were made to undergo various tests, including physiological and tactical training.

India A coach Rahul Dravid and senior team fielding coach R Sridhar were also present during the workshop at the NCA.

It is learnt that Basu has been entrusted with chalking out a comprehensive strength and conditioning module, which the trainers of all BCCI units may have to adhere to in the near future.

For modern-day batsmen, "reaction ability" and "power enhancing" are two aspects on which the trainers will have to work upon.

"It is still at a fluid state but what many of us could gather is the fact that BCCI wants to bring in some kind of uniformity in its training module. One can view this from two sides. The first-class cricketers becoming fitter is one part but at the same time, the trainers also lifting their level by a notch is the other," a BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

As of now, various state teams have their own training system with a few having introduced Yo-Yo Tests but it's still not mandatory like the senior national team, where a player needs to score 16.1 to confirm his place in the squad.

There are two contrasting examples which gives us a fair idea as to why BCCI wants uniformity and adherence in the fitness regimes of all team across its rank.

"Ambati Rayudu had a brilliant IPL for Chennai Super Kings and was selected for India's limited overs leg of the England tour. But he failed Yo-Yo test and was dropped. Closer home, Akshdeep Nath failed a Yo-Yo test before the start of Uttar Pradesh's Ranji season but he wasn't dropped. Interestingly, he scored a hundred and the issue wasn't raised," the official said.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 20:06:49 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, National Cricket Academy, NCA, R Sridhar, Rahul Dravid, Shankar Basu, Sports, SportsTracker, Yo-Yo Test

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5788 111
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all