First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 3rd ODI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
AUS in IND Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IRE in WI Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly discusses prospect of India playing day-night Test in Australia after Virat Kohli expresses support

The Indian cricket team could play at least one day-night Test during its tour of Australia later this year after skipper Virat Kohli said on Monday he was open to the idea.

Press Trust of India, Jan 13, 2020 22:54:48 IST

Mumbai/New Delhi: The Indian cricket team could play at least one day-night Test during its tour of Australia later this year after skipper Virat Kohli said on Monday he was open to the idea.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah met the top officials of Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) during an informal meeting here on Monday.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly discusses prospect of India playing day-night Test in Australia after Virat Kohli expresses support

File image of Sourav Ganguly. AP

It is understood that the 'Meet and Greet' session was meant to discuss a range of policy issues with regards to the ICC's proposed four-day Tests, one global meet per year, a four-nation Super series involving the 'Big Three and day-night Tests.

While no one was ready to come on record, it is understood that both the BCCI and Cricket Australia are on same page as far as playing one day-night Test in Australia is concerned.

During the 2018-19 tour, Cricket Australia had failed in its bid to convince India to play a pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Indian team management then cited lack of experience of using the pink ball under lights as the reason.

However, after Ganguly took over the reins of BCCI, the first ever pink-ball Test was held between India and Bangladesh, which prompted Cricket Australia to pitch for a day-night game during the next tour.

"The modalities are yet to be finalised but chances look bright that India will play a Test match under lights during their next tour of Australia," a senior BCCI functionary told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The official also confirmed that no such proposal has come from New Zealand Cricket (NZC). India will play two Tests in New Zealand next month.

"We're ready and up for the challenge — whether it's Gabba, Perth... it doesn't matter to us. It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we're open to playing day-night Tests," Kohli said earlier in the day.

As far as the ICC's proposed one global white-ball tournament per year during the next FTP Cycle (2023-2031) is concerned, all the boards have expressed strong opposition.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 13, 2020 22:54:48 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs India, BCCI, CA, Cricket, Day-Night Test, ECB, India, India Vs Australia, Pink Ball Test, Sourav Ganguly, Sports, SportsTracker, Test Cricket, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all