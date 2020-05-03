First Cricket
BCCI chief, former India captain Sourav Ganguly likens ongoing health crisis to 'Test match on dangerous wicket'

Ganguly said, 'If you make one wrong move, one wrong footwork, you will not get another chance. These kind of situations make you alert and aware about real life situations.'

Press Trust of India, May 03, 2020 12:37:06 IST

New Delhi: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is deeply saddened and intimidated by the devastation caused because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has equated the unprecedented crisis to playing a Test match on a dangerous wicket.

The decorated former player opened up on life under lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 2,40,000 lives across the world while infecting more than 34,00,000 people.

BCCI chief, former India captain Sourav Ganguly likens ongoing health crisis to Test match on dangerous wicket

Sourav Ganguly plays a shot. Reuters/File image

"This situation is a Test match on a very dangerous wicket. The ball is seaming and spinning as well - the batsman have very little margin of error," Ganguly said while speaking on '100 Hours 100 Stars', an initiative started by Fever Network.

"So, the batsman have to score runs and keep his wicket safe with this little margin of error, and win this Test match," he added.

A winner of innumerable fierce battles during his playing days when there was no dearth of fearsome fast bowlers and quality spinners, Ganguly was tempted to draw a parallel between the tough moments in the sport and the health crisis.

"This is very difficult, but we hope that we will win this match together," he added.

Ganguly expressed his sadness at the number of lives lost in the pandemic and the irreparable damage that it has caused.

"I am really upset seeing the current situation, because so many people are suffering outside. We are still struggling to understand how to stop this pandemic," he said.

"This atmosphere all over the world has really bothered me. We don't know how, when, and where it came from - we all were unprepared for this," he added.

Not just upset, Ganguly conceded he cannot help feeling a bit scared of what's unfolding because of the disease.

"People are being affected by this so much. There have been so many deaths. This situation upsets me, and I also feel scared," he said.

"People come to my house to deliver groceries, food, so I feel a little scared as well. So it's a mixed feeling. I just want this to end as quickly as possible," he added,

He said cricket has taught him to face tough situations in life and the importance of staying alert at all times.

Asked how he keeps himself positive, the former captain said: "Cricket has taught me a lot. I faced real life, high-pressure situations. You have to make runs and there is just one ball left.

"If you make one wrong move, one wrong footwork, you will not get another chance. These kind of situations make you alert and aware about real life situations," he said.

The BCCI chief, though, also added that he is getting to spend a lot of time with his family after a long time.

"It's been a month into the lockdown. I didn't mind it earlier. Earlier, I wouldn't get time at home like this. My lifestyle involved travelling for work everyday.

"For the past 30-32 days, I have been at home with my family, spending time with my wife, daughter, my mother and my brother.

"I have got a time like this after long, so I am enjoying myself," he said.

Updated Date: May 03, 2020 12:37:06 IST

