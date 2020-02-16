First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
UGA in QAT | 3rd T20I Feb 15, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
UGA in QAT | 2nd T20I Feb 13, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
ENG in SA Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
HK in MAL Feb 20, 2020
MAL vs HK
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri quits, but resignation yet to be accepted by Indian board, says report

Johri was appointed when Shashank Manohar was BCCI president and Anurag Thakur was its secretary.

Press Trust of India, Feb 16, 2020 12:56:31 IST

New Delhi: BCCI's first chief executive officer Rahul Johri, who had tendered his resignation a while ago, might have to wait a little more before he is relieved of the plum job by the Board.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri quits, but resignation yet to be accepted by Indian board, says report

File image of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. Twitter @BCCI

BCCI sources said on Sunday that Johri, appointed in 2016 to the then newly-formed position, had made up his mind to step down after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) exited the scene in October last year, paving the way for the Sourav Ganguly-led team to take charge.

"Johri's resignation will be accepted but it might take some time. He is trying to negotiate," a source told PTI.

Since assuming the office of CEO, Johri has been working on multiple fronts, playing a key role in selling the IPL broadcast rights to Star India for a whopping Rs. 16,348 crore.

He was appointed when Shashank Manohar was BCCI president and Anurag Thakur was its secretary.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 12:56:31 IST

Tags : BCCI, COA, Committee Of Administators, Cricket, India, IPL, Rahul Johri, Shashank Manohar, Sourav Ganguly, Sportstacker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all