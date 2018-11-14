BCCI CEO Rahul Johri deposes before probe panel in sexual harassment case against him
The allegations against Rahul Johri surfaced when an author, Harnidh Kaur, shared an incident involving an unnamed person, who claimed to be Johri's colleague during his stint at the Discovery Channel.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 33 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 PAKW Vs IREW Pakistan Women beat Ireland Women by 38 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SLW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi to meet Mike Pence: In Trump's absence, VP's job will be to squeeze India into picking US over Russia
-
Donald Trump eyeing White House staff shakeup; uncertainty looms over homeland security secy Kirstjen Nielsen's fate
-
Chhattisgarh polls: Not rivals, candidates fear NOTA may emerge biggest slayer in repeat of 2013 nightmare
-
No transparency on transparency: Binny Bansal's Flipkart exit reflects a new normal in corporate culture
-
Women's World Boxing Championships: Olympic medallist Mira Potkonen emerges as flag-bearer of conventional sports in Finland
-
MeToo and savarna feminism: Revolutions cannot start with the privileged, feminist future must be equal for all
-
Rajinikanth on working with Akshay Kumar in Shankar's magnum opus: He's the real hero and villain of 2.0
-
#MeToo: Understanding consent and sex-positivity in a patriarchal society
-
सिंगापुर के फिनटेक फेस्टिवल में बोले पीएम मोदी- भारत में आ रही है आर्थिक क्रांति
-
मध्य प्रदेश के कड़े चुनावी मुकाबले में कांग्रेस का सेल्फ गोल
-
70 साल पहले नेहरू के जन्मदिन पर पटेल ने जो लिखा था उसमें दुश्मनी की कोई बू नहीं थी
-
Assembly Election 2018 LIVE: छत्तीसगढ़ में चुनाव प्रचार में आज आमने-सामने होंगे राहुल और योगी
-
प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए हवा-हवाई बातों की बजाए एक्सपर्ट्स की ठोस राय पर काम करना होगा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
New Delhi: Facing allegations of sexual harassment, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on Tuesday deposed before the three-member probe panel appointed by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).
It has also been learnt that two of the alleged victims have also deposed before the panel even though the dates of their appearance could not be confirmed.
Rahul Johri. Image Credit: Twitter @BCCI
"Yes, Rahul appeared before the panel in person before the probe panel. Since two of the alleged victims have already deposed along with COA members and one of the principal office-bearer (treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary), only CEO was left," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"One of the alleged victims deposed before the panel via Skype. The other was the latest complainant. However, I won't be able to confirm whether she appeared in person or deposed via video conferencing," the official said.
It is still not clear if the probe panel comprising Allahabad High Court judge (Retd) Rakesh Sharma, former Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Barkha Singh and lawyer activist Veena Gowda will seek more time for investigation.
The panel is to submit its report to the CoA on November 15.
The allegations against Johri surfaced when an author, Harnidh Kaur, shared an incident involving an unnamed person, who claimed to be Johri's colleague during his stint at the Discovery Channel.
Johri has worked in various positions with the Discovery channel from 2001 to 2016 before taking over as the BCCI CEO.
Believed to be in his late 40s, he became the first CEO of the cricket body after its administrative structure underwent a revamp owing to the Lodha Committee recommendations.
Updated Date:
Nov 14, 2018
Also See
CoA members Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji, BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry depose before probe panel in Rahul Johri sexual harrassment case
BCCI's CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary summoned to join Anirudh Chaudhry for deposition in Rahul Johri sexual harrassment case
BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry offers to assist probe panel in alleged sexual harassment case against CEO Rahul Johri