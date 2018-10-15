First Cricket
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri asked by CoA to skip ICC meeting after finding himself in middle of #MeToo storm

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary will represent BCCI instead of Rahul Johri at the ICC meeting scheduled in Singapore from October-16-19

Press Trust of India, October 15, 2018

Facing allegations of sexual harassment, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was on Sunday forced to pull out of an upcoming ICC Meeting in Singapore after the Committee of Administrators turned down his request for more time to explain the charges.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary will represent the Board at the meeting scheduled in Singapore from October-16-19, COA chief Vinod Rai told PTI.

File photo of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. AFP

"Rahul had sought 14 days for a detailed explanation as he said that he is working with his legal team and since he was to attend ICC Meeting from October 16-19 in Singapore," Rai said.

"But I clearly told Rahul that I cannot let this issue simmer for 14 days as the BCCI office will be affected by it. Since he wants to sit with his lawyers now, I allowed him exemption from ICC Meeting," he added.

Chaudhary is already there in Singapore.

In fact, the convention has been for BCCI secretaries to attend ICC Meetings before the CEO post came into existence.

The allegations against Johri have been made by an unnamed person, who claimed to be his colleague during his stint at the Discovery Channel.

The anonymous account was posted on Twitter by an author, Harnidh Kaur, who later stated that she did not want the charges published nor her name used in the context.

Johri, who has so far not reacted to the charge, worked in various positions with the Discovery channel from 2001 to 2016 before taking over as the BCCI CEO.

Believed to be in his late 40s, he became the first CEO of the cricket body after its administrative structure underwent a revamp owing to the Lodha Committee recommendations. A media veteran before joining the BCCI, Johri was associated with the Discovery channel's South Asia operations for 15 years.

