BCCI calls off first two one-dayers of Quadrangular series due to poor conditions after heavy rainfall
The first two one-dayers of the Quadrangular series, involving India A and India B, were called off by the BCCI on Thursday due to poor ground conditions following heavy rains.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Soft poet, hard realist: Atal Bihari Vajpayee steered India's economy to new heights amid tough times
-
Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be remembered for disrupting Cold War order, sowing foreign policy seeds for future
-
Asian Games 2018: Ageless Sharath Kamal and the quest to hit a new peak
-
Ayushman Bharat: Will Narendra Modi's medicare result in possible discomfort during long, expensive treatments?
-
Satyameva Jayate makes a strong statement on corruption, violence against women: Milap Zaveri
-
वाजपेयी मेरे अभिभावक थे और मैं उनके लड़के की तरह था : गोविंदाचार्य
-
94 साल की उम्र में अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का निधन, एम्स में ली अंतिम सांस
-
#KeralaFloods LIVE: बदतर होते जा रहे हैं हालात, मरने वालों की संख्या अब बढ़कर 87 हुई
-
शिवराज की मदद के लिए संघ को मैदान में क्यों उतरना पड़ रहा है?
-
क्या लोकसभा-विधानसभा चुनाव एक साथ कराने का विरोध सिर्फ राजनीति से प्रेरित है?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
New Delhi: The first two one-dayers of the Quadrangular series, involving India A and India B, were called off on Thursday due to poor ground conditions following heavy rains.
Representational image. Getty
The Quadrangular series featuring India A, India B, South Africa A and Australia A was set to start on Friday at Mulapadu, Vijayawada but incessant rains rendered the ground unplayable for next two days.
"Due to heavy rainfall in the region, the match officials, in consultation with the ground curator Mr S Sriram, reached a consensus that the ground conditions were not suitable for play for the next two days," Amitabh Choudhary, acting secretary of BCCI, said in a statement.
"As a result, matches on the 17th & 18th August (reserve day) which were scheduled to take place between India A & Australia A, India B & South Africa A had to be called off."
"The rest of the fixtures will continue as per schedule from 19th August, 2018," the statement added.
Updated Date:
Aug 17, 2018
Also See
BCCI postpones beginning date of U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy to 21 October after appeals from state associations
India 'A' win test series against South Africa 'A' by margin of 1-0 as second match is called off due to heavy rain
Top BCCI officials Amitabh Choudhary, Aniruddh Chaudhry face 'cooling off period' after Supreme Court's verdict on draft constitution