New Delhi: The first two one-dayers of the Quadrangular series, involving India A and India B, were called off on Thursday due to poor ground conditions following heavy rains.

The Quadrangular series featuring India A, India B, South Africa A and Australia A was set to start on Friday at Mulapadu, Vijayawada but incessant rains rendered the ground unplayable for next two days.

"Due to heavy rainfall in the region, the match officials, in consultation with the ground curator Mr S Sriram, reached a consensus that the ground conditions were not suitable for play for the next two days," Amitabh Choudhary, acting secretary of BCCI, said in a statement.

"As a result, matches on the 17th & 18th August (reserve day) which were scheduled to take place between India A & Australia A, India B & South Africa A had to be called off."

"The rest of the fixtures will continue as per schedule from 19th August, 2018," the statement added.