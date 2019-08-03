Prithvi Shaw, 19, has been foolish. His mentor, whoever he or she is, has been foolish. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or whatever is left of it has been foolish. When the prodigiously talented young batsman says that he ‘inadvertently’ imbibed an over-the-counter medicine for colds and coughs that contained banned substances, he is in fact admitting that he has been silly. It’s like a petrol pump operator saying that he didn’t know he couldn’t light a cigarette near a fuel dispenser.

Shaw seemingly hasn’t been able to handle his success — and the adulation of millions of fans — at such an early age. For that, I wouldn’t only blame the young cricketer but also his friends, his mentors and BCCI. What has the National Cricket Academy (NCA) done to groom him to face the challenges he would encounter as a ‘star’ player while still in his teens? Let’s not compare him with Sachin Tendulkar, for the latter had his brother, his parents and his coach to guide him and to keep him grounded.

While rumours about Shaw allegedly taking to certain vices, demanding star prerogatives and living life ‘king-size’ have done the rounds, I would tend to take all of them with a pinch of salt. Over the last four decades and more, I have seen hundreds of promising careers ruined in Mumbai cricket by malicious whispers.

BCCI, I am told, has an anti-dope code that is adapted from the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) code. Has anybody in the BCCI taken pains to explain its implications to cricketers at the Junior and senior levels on a regular basis? And have the very talented been closely monitored? Appallingly, alcohol isn’t a part of the anti-dope list now. It was in the WADA list till 2018 but has been deleted since. Why hasn’t either ICC or BCCI modified the list to include alcohol, as cricket matches last up to and beyond six hours a day, leaving ample scope for imbibing alcohol in the interim?

In the World Cup of 1979, Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, Alvin Kallicharran and skipper Clive Lloyd were back in the hut with not too many runs on the board. England, led by the wily Mike Brearley was preparing to deliver the knockout punch in the final at Lord’s. The scoreboard read 99-4 as Collis King walked through the Long Room to join Vivian Richards out in the middle. On the way, just to calm his nerves, King had had a swig of brandy. What ensued was pure magic. He scored 86 off only 66 deliveries and put on 149 runs with Richards to help the West Indies retain the Cup with a fluent 92 run win.

I am convinced that the mouthful of brandy that King had imbibed before that knock in the final, 40 years ago had helped him play that sparkling, match-winning knock. Alcohol — an external stimulant — helped King better his performance.

The gentleman’s game has never really been bothered by ‘performance enhancers’ of any sort till recently. (WADA is affiliated to the International Olympic Committee, though ICC has in recent times made efforts to implement its rules and regulations. India’s objections to the ‘whereabouts’ clause has been the reason the code hasn’t been implemented in full.) Former England skipper, Freddie Brown, who was perennial 12th man on the notorious ‘Bodyline’ tour of Australia in 1932-33, had this to say at a Lord’s Taverners debate in the mid-80s: “Today, I understand they have orangeade during drinks intervals. My order in the Bodyline series always included two brandies and soda, one whiskey and soda, three glasses of champagne, two pints of beer for Larwood and Voce, and a glass of milk for Eddie Paynter.”

The game has grown increasingly professional in recent times. Players, even if they drink privately, try to project a ‘clean and responsible’ image in public as most of them have young fans. Alcohol ads are therefore a strict no-no for players. However, certain brands have managed to sneak in through the backdoor, for they fetch big money for the various boards.

Heading to the bar after a tiring day in the field is of course a tradition in England, as it is in most other cricket playing countries. Brawls outside bars, following a glass too many, aren’t uncommon with cricketers also. We know what happened with David Hookes, Jesse Ryder and others. And then, that knockout punch outside a bar that had Ben Stokes dropped from the England side for a while before the World Cup of 2019.

Stories abound of how the legendary GR Vishwanath would smash demon fast bowlers to the point and third-man boundaries after a tipple. K Srikkanth, the swashbuckling former India opener, it is said, would also never bother about seniors and officials being around when he smoked or savoured a few pegs of whiskey.

Anshuman Gaekwad, the former India opener, tells the story of a Test match in the 1970s which was fast running away from India’s grip. He says, Pataudi, who was leading the side, went back to the dressing room for one over, and came back to the field and brought BS Chandrasekhar right back into the attack. The freak leg-spinner then ran through the opposition and India won the match. Later, Gaekwad found out that skipper Pataudi had gone off the field only to smoke a cigarette. Serendipity aided by nicotine?

There are also stories of how some top cricketers over the years have got away with substance abuse, in the form of recreational as well as performance enhancing drugs. Ian Botham admitted to have taken cannabis in 1986 and was banned by the English Cricket Board for more than a year. The ‘naughty boy’ of cricket, Shane Warne was sent home during the 2003 World Cup after a diuretic was found in his urine sample. His excuse was that his mother had given him medicine for weight reduction, which contained a banned substance.

Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Asif — the latter of the spot fixing fame — were found taking the anabolic steroid nandrolone during the Champion’s Trophy of 2006. Stephen Fleming admitted to have smoked pot, for recreation, in 1994, while Upul Tharanga was banned for a short period during the World Cup of 2011 after he had imbibed banned substances through an herbal remedy for a cold. Gaekwad, the former India coach, stated in a weekly magazine interview in 2003 that cricketers took all sorts of things to enhance their performance and to get that competitive edge. He later withdrew his statement, saying that he had been misquoted.

It was rumoured that Pakistani fast bowlers of the 1980s, especially Imran Khan, would chew opium to enhance their stamina. Once, when I was sitting close to Imran in the players’ area at Wankhede Stadium, I noticed he was reading a cover story about himself in the now defunct magazine, Sportsworld, which contained allegations about his drug use. While reading the piece, he would clench his teeth from time to time and go red in the face with anger.

It was during the Munich Olympics of 1972 that I first heard of an athlete being banned for taking medicine. Rick De Mont, an American swimmer had won the 400-metre freestyle gold but had flunked his drug test because he was taking ephidrene for his asthma since childhood. It seemed so unjust to me at that time, since I had suffered from childhood asthma too and had taken ephidrene regularly for many years. Rules are rules, however and I have seen over-the-counter cold formulations ruining the careers of many a top athlete since then.

Shaw is lucky, in the sense that he still has many, many years of cricket left in him. He can mend his ways, learn from the mistakes he has made and take his chosen place at the top of the heap in Mumbai and Indian cricket. I just hope that he finds a good mentor sooner rather than later and that he does not go the Vinod Kambli way — another batsman who had prodigious, world-class talent.

I had seen Shaw bat when he was only nine and had been mighty impressed with his talent, just as I had seen Tendulkar and Kambli when they were 13 and 14. I only hope that I live to see Shaw becoming another ‘Lil Master’ from the Mumbai School of Batting. Another five years, maybe?

The author is a caricaturist and sportswriter. A former fast bowler, coach and sports administrator, he believes in calling a spade a spade.