BCCI Awards 2018-19: Jasprit Bumrah wins Polly Umrigar Award, Poonam Yadav adjudged best women's international cricketer

Annual BCCI Awards will recognise and reward the best cricketers - international and domestic - and teams from the 2018-19 season.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 12, 2020 11:33:55 IST

Jasprit Bumrah is set to receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for being the best international cricketer for 2018-19 season at the annual BCCI Awards, the cricket board revealed on Sunday. Poonam Yadav has been adjudged the best international cricketer among the women. The lifetime achievement awards will go to Kris Srikkanth and Anjum Chopra in the ceremony to be conducted on 12 January.

BCCI Awards 2018-19: Jasprit Bumrah wins Polly Umrigar Award, Poonam Yadav adjudged best womens international cricketer

File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP

During the season, Bumrah picked up 34 wickets from six Test matches played against Australia and West Indies. In ODIs he picked 31 wickets from 17 matches and 8 wickets from 7 matches in the shortest version of the game.

He picked up a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England, Australia and the West Indies becoming the first and only Asian bowler to achieve the feat.

The season started on 1 October 2018 and concluded on 30 September 2019.

Bumrah will also take home the Dilip Sardesai Award for most wickets taken in Test cricket during the season.

Poonam had an equally stellar season where she picked 14 wickets from 8 women's ODIs and 20 wickets in 15 T20Is. The award will be another feather in the leg-spinner's cap who recently received the Arjuna Award.

This is the first time either have picked a BCCI Award since they began in 2006-07.

Away from international cricketers, performers in domestic cricket will be recognised as well. Mumbai's Shivam Dube has been adjudged as the best all-rounder in Ranji Trophy season to win the Lala Amarnath Award.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, "The BCCI Awards is our way of recognising the finest on-field performances right from the age group to senior level and also honour our legends."

"It will be a special evening in Mumbai as we will also have the 7th MAK Pataudi lecture and I am delighted to inform that it will be Virender Sehwag, who will address the gathering."

Sikkim's Milind Kumar takes home the trophy and cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh for being the highest run getter: 1331 runs in eight matches with 6 centuries including 2 double centuries and 4 half centuries. Bihar's Ashutosh Aman has been recognised for his achievements with the ball: 68 wickets with five ten wicket hauls and nine five wicket hauls.

Vidarbha, who successfully defended their Ranji Trophy title, will be honoured with Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments award. Besides the Ranji title, Vidarbha also won the men's U23 One Day tournament, Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Irani Cup and finished second best to Uttar Pradesh in Cooch Behar Trophy.

Complete list of winners:

CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Krishnamachari Srikkanth

BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award For Women: Anjum Chopra

BCCI Special Award: Dilip Joshi

Dilip Sardesai Award (Highest run getter in Tests): Cheteshwar Pujara

Dilip Sardesai Award (Highest wicket taker in Tests): Jasprit Bumrah

Highest run getter in women's internationals: Smriti Mandhana

Highest wicket taker in women's internationals: Jhulan Goswami

Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men): Jasprit Bumrah

File picture of Poonam Yadav (L). Reuters

File picture of Poonam Yadav (L). Reuters

Best International Cricketer (Women): Poonam Yadav

Best International debut (Men): Mayank Agarwal

Best International debut (Women): Shafali Verma

Lala Amarnath Award for Best all-rounder in Ranji Trophy: Shivam Dube (Mumbai)

Lala Amarnath Award for Best all-rounder in Domestic Limited Overs competition: Nitish Rana (Delhi)

Madhavrao Scindia Award for highest run getter in Ranji Trophy: Milind Kumar (Sikkim)

Madhavrao Scindia Award for highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy: Ashutosh Aman (Bihar)

MA Chidambaram Trophy for Highest Run Getter in CK Nayudu Trophy: Manan Hingrajia (Gujarat)

MA Chidambaram Trophy for Highest Wicket Taker in CK Nayudu Trophy: Sidak Singh (Pondicherry)

MA Chidambaram Trophy for Highest Run Getter in Cooch Behar Trophy: Vathsal Govind (Kerala)

The victorious Vidarbha team pose with the trophy after beating Saurashtra by 78 runs. Twitter/@nitin_gadkari

The victorious Vidarbha team pose with the trophy after beating Saurashtra by 78 runs. Twitter/@nitin_gadkari

MA Chidambaram Trophy for Highest Wicket Taker in Cooch Behar Trophy: Apurva Anand (Bihar)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Highest Run Getter in Vijay Merchant Trophy: Aryan Hooda (Jharkhand)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Highest Wicket Taker in Vijay Merchant Trophy: Abhishek Yadav (Jharkhand)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Senior Women's Cricketer in Domestic competition: Deepti Sharma (Bengal)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Junior Women's Cricketer in Domestic competition: Shafali Verma (Haryana)

Best Umpire: Virender Sharma

Best Performance in Domestic Tournaments: Vidarbha

(with PTI inputs)

Updated Date: Jan 12, 2020 11:33:55 IST

Tags : Anjum Chopra, BCCI Annual Awards, BCCI Awards, BCCI Awards 2018-19, Cheteshwar Pujara, Cricket, Jasprit Bumrah, Jhulan Goswami, Kris Srikkanth, Nitish Rana, Poonam Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shivam Dube, Smriti Mandhana

