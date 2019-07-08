First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in IRE | 3rd ODI Jul 07, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 45 Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
ICC CWC Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as Head of Cricket at National Cricket Academy

Dravid was supposed to take over as NCA head from 1 July but his job at the India Cements caused the delay.

Press Trust of India, Jul 08, 2019 22:13:10 IST

New Delhi: Former India captain Rahul Dravid was on Monday appointed as Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the BCCI has announced.

Dravid was supposed to take over as NCA head from 1 July but his job at the India Cements caused the delay.

File image of Rahul Dravid. Getty

File image of Rahul Dravid. Getty

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) asked Dravid to relinquish his post as vice-president of India Cements or be on leave until he completes his tenure.

India Cements then sent him on leave to avoid conflict of interest.

"Mr Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA," BCCI said in a release.

"Dravid will also work closely with the National men's and women's Head coaches and coaches for India developmental teams including India A, India Under 19, India Under 23 teams, in the identification of key training and development objectives," the release added.

The BCCI did not specify the tenure of appointment for Dravid, who will also be responsible for monitoring progress of the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the senior men's and women's head coaches.

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 22:13:10 IST

Tags : BCCI, COA, Committee Of Administrators, Committee Of Administrators (CoA), Cricket, NCA, Rahul Dravid, SportsTracker

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all