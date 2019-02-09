BCCI announces unchanged India women's ODI squad for three-match series against England at home
The Indian board also announced the President's XI squad that will play a warm-up game ahead of the series on 18 February.
India on Saturday retained the 15-member women's squad, led by skipper Mithali Raj, that played in the New Zealand series for the upcoming three-match ODI rubber against England starting on 22 February in Mumbai.
"The All-India Women's Selection Committee has picked the Indian Women's Cricket team for the three-match Paytm ODI series against England Women," the BCCI said in a statement.
File image of Indian ODI captain Mithali Raj. Twitter/@ICC
"The three ODIs are a part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai."
India had recently won the three-ODI series against New Zealand 2-1.
The Indian board also announced the President's XI squad that will play a warm-up game ahead of the series on 18 February.
"The selectors have also picked the Board President's XI squad that will play a one-day warm-up game prior to the ODI series in Mumbai on 18th February," the BCCI said.
India Women's squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut.
Board President's XI: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad, R Kalpana, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Manali Dakshini, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar.
Updated Date:
Feb 09, 2019 20:04:56 IST
