First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 08, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
ENG in NZ | 4th T20I Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 09, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI announces squads for 2019 U-19 Challenger Trophy, tournament to start from 11 November

The All-India Junior Selection Committee also named Shivam Mavi and Aditya Thakare as replacements for the injured Arshdeep Singh and Kamlesh Nagarkoti respectively in India's squad for the Emerging Asia Cup.

Press Trust of India, Nov 08, 2019 20:21:49 IST

New Delhi: The All-India Junior Selection Committee on Friday picked India A, India B and India C teams for the upcoming U-19 Challenger Trophy to be played in Hyderabad from 11 November.

The tournament will also feature Nepal 'A' as the fourth team.

BCCI announces squads for 2019 U-19 Challenger Trophy, tournament to start from 11 November

Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named in India A for the U-19 Challenger Trophy. Getty Images

The All-India Junior Selection Committee also named Shivam Mavi and Aditya Thakare as replacements for the injured Arshdeep Singh and Kamlesh Nagarkoti respectively in India's squad for the Emerging Asia Cup.

The BCCI medical team informed that Nagarkoti is unwell and will not be able to take part in the tournament while Arshdeep suffered a quadriceps strain during training.

The teams for U-19 Challenger Trophy:

India A: Dhruv Chand Jurel (capt. & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan, Jay Gohil, Sameer Rizvi, Arjun Murhty, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kritagya Kumar Singh, Aman Bhadoriya, Rishabh Bansal, Purnank Tyagi, Prince Yadav, Dashrath Kumar, Aniket Reddy, Debopratim Haldar.

Coach: Paras Mhambrey

India B: Tilak Varma, Sagar Dahiya, Yash Dhull, Priyam Garg (capt.), Siddhesh Veer, Kruthik Krishna (wk), Divyansh Joshi, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nirmal Kumar, Akash Singh, Aquib Khan, Vivek Kumar, Nehal Pajni, Harsh Jamwal.
Coach: Abhay Sharma

India C: Divyaansh Saxena, Arjun Azad, Pradosh Rajan Paul, Shashwat Rawat, Varun Lavande, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sourav Dagar, Shubhang Hegde (capt.), Ravi Roshan, Vikrant Bhadoriya, CTL Rakshan, Dhanit Raut, Vidyadhar Patil, Arya Sethi, Yousuf Mujtaba.

Coach: Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 20:21:49 IST

Tags : 2019 U-19 Challenger Trophy, BCCI, Cricket, U-19 Challenger Trophy, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all