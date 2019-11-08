BCCI announces squads for 2019 U-19 Challenger Trophy, tournament to start from 11 November
The All-India Junior Selection Committee also named Shivam Mavi and Aditya Thakare as replacements for the injured Arshdeep Singh and Kamlesh Nagarkoti respectively in India's squad for the Emerging Asia Cup.
New Delhi: The All-India Junior Selection Committee on Friday picked India A, India B and India C teams for the upcoming U-19 Challenger Trophy to be played in Hyderabad from 11 November.
The tournament will also feature Nepal 'A' as the fourth team.
Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named in India A for the U-19 Challenger Trophy. Getty Images
The All-India Junior Selection Committee also named Shivam Mavi and Aditya Thakare as replacements for the injured Arshdeep Singh and Kamlesh Nagarkoti respectively in India's squad for the Emerging Asia Cup.
The BCCI medical team informed that Nagarkoti is unwell and will not be able to take part in the tournament while Arshdeep suffered a quadriceps strain during training.
The teams for U-19 Challenger Trophy:
India A: Dhruv Chand Jurel (capt. & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan, Jay Gohil, Sameer Rizvi, Arjun Murhty, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kritagya Kumar Singh, Aman Bhadoriya, Rishabh Bansal, Purnank Tyagi, Prince Yadav, Dashrath Kumar, Aniket Reddy, Debopratim Haldar.
Coach: Paras Mhambrey
India B: Tilak Varma, Sagar Dahiya, Yash Dhull, Priyam Garg (capt.), Siddhesh Veer, Kruthik Krishna (wk), Divyansh Joshi, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nirmal Kumar, Akash Singh, Aquib Khan, Vivek Kumar, Nehal Pajni, Harsh Jamwal.
Coach: Abhay Sharma
India C: Divyaansh Saxena, Arjun Azad, Pradosh Rajan Paul, Shashwat Rawat, Varun Lavande, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sourav Dagar, Shubhang Hegde (capt.), Ravi Roshan, Vikrant Bhadoriya, CTL Rakshan, Dhanit Raut, Vidyadhar Patil, Arya Sethi, Yousuf Mujtaba.
Coach: Hrishikesh Kanitkar.
Updated Date:
Nov 08, 2019 20:21:49 IST
