BCCI announces schedule for India-West Indies series; teams to play play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is
India will begin its seven-week home series against the West Indies with a Test match at Rajkot on 4 October, less than a week after the completion of the Asia Cup.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
New Delhi: India will begin their seven-week home series against the West Indies with a Test match at Rajkot on 4 October, less than a week after the completion of the Asia Cup.
File picture of India cricket team. AFP
The BCCI on Tuesday announced the fixtures of the home series against West Indies which will culminate on 11 November.
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announce the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11, 2018. India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is during this tenure," BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.
The opening Test will be held at Rajkot from 4 to 8 October, followed by the second Test from 12 to 16 October at Hyderabad.
The five-match ODI series will begin on 21 October at Guwahati, followed by the second ODI on 24 October at Indore and third ODI at Pune on 27 October. The final two one-dayers will be held at Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram on 29 October and 1 November.
The one-dayers will be followed by the three T20 Internationals to be held at Kolkata (4 November), Lucknow (6 November) and Chennai (11 November).
The Indian team is currently playing against England in the five-match Test series where they are lagging 1-3 after the fourth Test. The final Test begins on Friday at London.
India sans Virat Kohli will then play the Asia Cup to be held from 15 September to 28 September, featuring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and a qualifier.
Updated Date:
Sep 04, 2018
