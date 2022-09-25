The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its election schedule on Saturday, for the upcoming three-year term.

BCCI’s electoral officer issued a seven-page “notice of election schedule and call for full members (state associations) to file applications to nominate their respective representatives.”

Accordingly, the deadline for filing applications to nominate their representative is 6 PM on 4 October. The elections will be held on 18 October, with the results being declared on the same day.

The BCCI will release a draft electoral role on 5th October and will invite objections to any of the names in the draft over the next two days.

The nominations will be subsequently scrutinized on 13 October afternoon, and a list of valid candidates will be issued at 7 PM on the same day. The candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations between 10 AM and 4 PM on 14 October. And the final list of contesting candidates will be announced on 15 October.

The notice also explained the positions for which the elections will be held –

[A] The president, Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, and Treasurer.

[B] One elective post of Member of the Apex Council

[C] Two elective posts of members of the Governing council

The most interesting aspect of the elections will be to see if Jay Shah is appointed as the new BCCI President, or if Sourav Ganguly will continue as the chief.

The three-year cooling-off period to hold a position in the BCCI is no longer required.

