New Delhi: Bangladesh will play a series in India for the first time when they tour the neighbouring nation in November for three T20s and two Tests.

In a first, the BCCI on Monday announced the schedule of the entire home season which will comprise five Tests, nine ODIs and 12 T20s.

The three Tests against South Africa in October and two against Bangladesh will be part of the inaugural World Test Championship that begins after the 2019 World Cup.

The season will begin with South Africa arriving for three T20s and as many Tests starting on 15 September.

What is noticeable in the entire schedule is India will not be playing a full-series comprising Tests, T20s and ODIs in one go. And that means that South Africa will return to play three ODIs in March 2020.

The series against Bangladesh will begin with the first T20 in Delhi. The two Tests will be played in Indore (14 November-18 November) and Kolkata (22 November-26 November).

Bangladesh had toured India for the first time in 2017 when they played a one-off Test in Hyderabad. They will also be one of the six sides India will play in the nine-team World Test Championship. The ICC has already made it clear that India and Pakistan will not be facing each other in the first cycle, unless they both make the final.

After Bangladesh's departure in the last week of November, India will face the West Indies in three T20s and as many ODIs starting on 6 December. The following month will see Zimbabwe touring India for three T20s between 5 January-10 January.

Four days later, India play Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series. The BCCI and Cricket Australia had serious differences over the scheduling of the series but the Indian cricket board eventually had its way.

The home season will conclude in March with South Africa's ODI tour of India.

Complete breakdown of the home series fixtures:

Freedom Trophy - 2019 against South Africa:

1st T20I: 15 September, Dharamsala

2nd T20I: 18 September , Mohali

3rd T20I: 22 September, Bengaluru

1st Test: 2-6 October, Vizag

2nd Test: 10-14 October, Ranchi

3rd Test: 19-23 October, Pune

Bangladesh's Tour of India - 2019:

1st T20I: 3 November, Delhi

2nd T20I: 7 November, Rajkot

3rd T20I: 10 November, Nagpur

1st Test: 14-18 November, Indore

2nd Test: 22-26 November, Kolkata

West Indies' Tour of India 2019:

1st T20I: 6 December, Mumbai

2nd T20I: 8 December, Thiruvananthapuram

3rd T20I: 11 December, Hyderabad

1st ODI: 15 December, Chennai

2nd ODI: 18 December, Vizag

3rd ODI: 22 December, Cuttack

Zimbabwe's Tour of India - 2020:

1st T20I: 5 January, Guwahati

2nd T20I: 7 January, Indore

3rd T20I: 10 January, Pune

Australia's Tour of India - 2020:

1st ODI: 14 January, Mumbai

2nd ODI: 17 January, Rajkot

3rd ODI: 19 January, Bengaluru.