BCCI announces 18-member India under-19 squad for one-day tri-series in England; Priyam Garg to lead
India will play against the U-19 sides of England and Bangladesh in the tournament.
Surat: The BCCI's junior selection committee on Sunday picked a 18-member India Under-19 team for the one-day Tri-series in England starting 21 July with Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg as the captain.
India will play against the U-19 sides of England and Bangladesh in the tournament.
The team will leave for the UK on July 15 from New Delhi.
The Squad:
Priyam Garg (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Thakur Tilak Verma, Divyansh Saxena, Shaswat Rawat, Dhruv Chand Jurel (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Rasik Salam, Sameer Rizvi, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kamran Iqbal, Priyesh Patel (wk), Karan Lal, Purnank Tyagi, Anshul Khamboj.
Updated Date:
Jun 09, 2019 22:38:28 IST
