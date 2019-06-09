First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 13 Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 12 Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 11, 2019
BAN vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI announces 18-member India under-19 squad for one-day tri-series in England; Priyam Garg to lead

India will play against the U-19 sides of England and Bangladesh in the tournament.

Press Trust of India, Jun 09, 2019 22:37:01 IST

Surat: The BCCI's junior selection committee on Sunday picked a 18-member India Under-19 team for the one-day Tri-series in England starting 21 July with Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg as the captain.

India will play against the U-19 sides of England and Bangladesh in the tournament.

The team will leave for the UK on July 15 from New Delhi.

The Squad:

Priyam Garg (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Thakur Tilak Verma, Divyansh Saxena, Shaswat Rawat, Dhruv Chand Jurel (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Rasik Salam, Sameer Rizvi, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kamran Iqbal, Priyesh Patel (wk), Karan Lal, Purnank Tyagi, Anshul Khamboj.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 22:38:28 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Under-19 Squad, Indian Cricket, Priyam Garg, SportsTracker

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all