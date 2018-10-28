New Delhi: The BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary Saturday questioned the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for dealing with the alleged sexual harassment case against CEO Rahul Johri in the "most cavalier manner".

The CoA has constituted a three-member independent panel comprising former Allahabad high court judge Justice Rakesh Sharma, former Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Barkha Singh and former CBI director PC Sharma to probe the allegations levelled against Johri.

Johri has already replied to a show cause notice served to him by the CoA, in which he has categorically denied all allegations levelled against him.

The former IPS officer from Jharkhand also questioned the formation of the new panel.

"The Committee of Administrators was constituted by the Hon'ble Supreme Court as a four-member body and one of the members of the said committee was made the chairman to convene its meetings and preside over them," Choudhary wrote in an e-mail, which is in possession of PTI.

"The position of the Chairman was only that of first among equals and no additional or superior powers had or have been conferred upon the Chairman by the Hon'ble Supreme Court," Choudhary wrote.

Choudhary then cited the differences in opinion between Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, who held contrasting views on how the case should be handled.

While Edulji was in favour of sacking Johri, Rai wanted further probe as he didn't want the CEO to be denied "natural justice".

The acting secretary wrote, "Presently, the committee comprises two members and both members are equal in status for all purposes. That being so, the Learned Chairman has no power or authority to prevail over the views of the other esteemed member and take decisions unilaterally on behalf of the CoA or on behalf of the BCCI."

"A committee stricken with such infirmities from its inception is hardly expected to dispense any real justice and is bound to be seen with great suspicion," he said.

"The undersigned most humbly desires that a solution be immediately be found in view of the points noted above.