First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 15 Apr 03, 2019
MUM Vs CHE
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
IPL | Match 14 Apr 02, 2019
RAJ Vs BLR
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
IPL Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Apr 05, 2019
RCB vs KKR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI acting president CK Khanna proposes life skills training for U-16 players

The salient points in BCCI acting president CK Khanna's proposal include spoken English training, communication skills, problem-solving ability, and social conduct.

Press Trust of India, Apr 04, 2019 15:48:39 IST

Life skills training, social conduct, and troubleshooting ability should be imparted to all upcoming players coming through Indian cricket's talent pool, feels BCCI acting president CK Khanna, who has supported India A and U-19 coach Rahul Dravid's efforts.

Dravid, who is also tipped to take additional charge as the director of National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, had recently suggested that talented young cricketers should get some vocational training, which can help them later in their lives.

Representational image of BCCI. AFP

Representational image of BCCI. AFP

Khanna has prepared a draft proposal (which is in possession of PTI), where he has specified five points on which BCCI could help the U-16 cricketers, who come up through the Zonal Cricket Academy (ZCA) ranks.

"There has been a growing trend in the past decade that a lot of young cricketers are solely focussing on the game and are ignoring academics and other aspects of life. I believe that with the kind of set-up we have, we can help a lot of youngsters in developing social skills," Khanna said.

The salient points in his proposal include spoken English training, communication skills, problem-solving ability and social conduct.

"There are times when youngsters could get swayed by insane money that they get in IPL and probably lose focus. They get surrounded by sycophants from a young age and start living in a bubble," the acting BCCI president wrote.

"At times, their social conduct or media handling is at best deplorable and it is not their fault at all. This is our duty to inculcate in them a sense of responsibility when they wear that BCCI logo on their shirts. Being polite, courteous with people, treating women with respect, what exactly counts as an 'inappropriate behaviour' should be made clear to them in black and white," he added.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 15:48:39 IST

Tags : BCCI, CK Khanna, Cricket, DDCA, Rahul Dravid, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all