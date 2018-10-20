First Cricket
BCCI acting chief RK Khanna says decision on WADA compliance cannot be taken unless new general body is formed

The BCCI is unlikely to come under the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) ambit anytime soon despite the constant push from the International Cricket Council (ICC), said Indian board's acting president CK Khanna.

Press Trust of India, October 20, 2018

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who attended the ICC Board meeting in Singapore, has expressed his opinion which is contrary to board's current stand.

Representational image. AFP

Choudhary has reportedly said that BCCI needs to be WADA compliant even though it has been vehemently opposed by the top cricketers as they have serious reservations over the ''whereabouts clause''.

"The acting secretary had aired his view but that is not the view of the general body of BCCI. I don't think any decision can be taken with regards to policy unless new general body is formed," Khanna told PTI on Saturday.

"I believe even the CoA has decided to leave the matter to the general body. This is a serious issue and the cricketers are the biggest stakeholders in it. You can't alienate them and take a decision in isolation," Khanna said.

The BCCI has always been wary about being signatory to the WADA code as it would effectively bring them under the National Sports Federations (NSFs) umbrella. The BCCI also doesn't take government grants.

For ICC, getting BCCI to sign WADA code is important as the world body is pushing for the sport's inclusion in the Olympics.

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018

Tags : Amitabh Choudhary, BCCI, CK Khanna, Cricket, ICC, NADA, SportsTracker, WADA

