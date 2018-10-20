BCCI acting chief RK Khanna says decision on WADA compliance cannot be taken unless new general body is formed
The BCCI is unlikely to come under the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) ambit anytime soon despite the constant push from the International Cricket Council (ICC), said Indian board's acting president CK Khanna.
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 373 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE vs AUS - Oct 22nd, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Amritsar train accident LIVE updates: Captain Amarinder Singh orders magisterial probe, seeks report in 4 weeks
-
Sabarimala temple row: Kerala Police gets flak for attempting to take two non-devotee women to shrine
-
Annapurna Devi's life and #MeToo reflect patriarchy's stranglehold on the world of Indian classical music
-
Tamil film industry non-committal over Chinmayi Sripada's sexual harassment claims against Vairamuthu
-
Sensex plummets 464 points to close at 34,316 on liquidity concerns, Nifty down 149 points; RIL, NBFC shares drag
-
Mizoram polls: Church organisations, which had been vocal against BJP, have suddenly gone silent
-
ISL 2018-19: Jorge Costa stands vindicated after disciplined Mumbai City FC beat FC Pune City in Maharashtra Derby
-
Finding Durga: As Pujo ends, a Kolkata photographer seeks the goddess in the everyday
-
अमृतसर रेल हादसा LIVE Updates: अमरिंदर सिंह ने दिए मजिस्ट्रेट जांच के आदेश, 4 हफ्ते में मांगी रिपोर्ट
-
J&K नगर निकाय चुनाव LIVE: मतों की गिनती शुरू, कांग्रेस ने जीती 6 सीटें तो बीजेपी ने 4 पर जमाया कब्जा
-
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव 2018: इसमें बीजेपी-कांग्रेस का घाटा, जोगी का कुछ नहीं जाता
-
पार्ट 1: भारत में रहने वाले पाकिस्तानी हिंदुओं की कहानी...न खुदा मिला न विसाल-ए-सनम
-
हाशिए पर...पार्ट-3: कहानी सड़क पर जादू दिखाने वाले मदारियों की, जो पेट पालने के लिए अंधविश्वास का सहारा लेने लगे हैं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
New Delhi: The BCCI is unlikely to come under the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) ambit anytime soon despite the constant push from the International Cricket Council (ICC), said Indian board's acting president CK Khanna.
BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who attended the ICC Board meeting in Singapore, has expressed his opinion which is contrary to board's current stand.
Representational image. AFP
Choudhary has reportedly said that BCCI needs to be WADA compliant even though it has been vehemently opposed by the top cricketers as they have serious reservations over the ''whereabouts clause''.
"The acting secretary had aired his view but that is not the view of the general body of BCCI. I don't think any decision can be taken with regards to policy unless new general body is formed," Khanna told PTI on Saturday.
"I believe even the CoA has decided to leave the matter to the general body. This is a serious issue and the cricketers are the biggest stakeholders in it. You can't alienate them and take a decision in isolation," Khanna said.
The BCCI has always been wary about being signatory to the WADA code as it would effectively bring them under the National Sports Federations (NSFs) umbrella. The BCCI also doesn't take government grants.
For ICC, getting BCCI to sign WADA code is important as the world body is pushing for the sport's inclusion in the Olympics.
Updated Date:
Oct 20, 2018
Also See
BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary says he is attending ICC meeting not as substitute to Rahul Johri
ICC to discuss regulations, sanctioning of T20 and T10 leagues mushrooming around the world
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri asked by CoA to skip ICC meeting after finding himself in middle of #MeToo storm