Bangladesh women's cricket team's Indian coaches won't travel to Pakistan, says BCB
The women's team are due to play Pakistan from 26 October to 4 November in three Twenty20 internationals and two one-day internationals at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs CHH Chhattisgarh beat Andhra by 56 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GOA Vs JHA Goa beat Jharkhand by 42 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs KER Kerala beat Hyderabad by 62 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs SIK Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT Vs PUD Match Abandoned
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 17 runs
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs NEP Nepal beat Singapore by 9 wickets
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 ZIM Vs NEP Zimbabwe beat Nepal by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 30th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 2nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 29th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 30th, 2019, 02:40 PM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP vs BIH - Sep 30th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs TRI - Sep 30th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN vs JK - Sep 30th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dhaka: Indian coaches from Bangladesh's women's cricket staff will not travel to Pakistan for the international series next month amid political tensions between the neighbouring nuclear rivals, the country's Cricket Board said Sunday.
Tensions are heightened between India and Pakistan after New Delhi revoked the autonomy of restive Kashmir in early August, which was the country's only Muslim-majority state.
The women's team are due to play Pakistan from 26 October to 4 November in three Twenty20 internationals and two one-day internationals at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Official logo of Bangladesh Cricket Board. Image Courtesy: Official website of BCB
The tour is still subject to security checks by Bangladesh's government before it can take place.
The governing body's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP that if it goes ahead, head coach Anju Jain, assistant coach Devika Palshikar, and trainer Kavita Pandey will not accompany the side in Pakistan.
But they will travel with the Bangladesh team when they play the ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka from October 20 to 28.
"We will have another team travelling to Sri Lanka almost at the same period. We've decided to send our Indian coaching staff to Sri Lanka instead of Pakistan to avoid any travel complications," Nizamuddin said.
"We have started the process. Before confirming the series we are also planning to send someone to see the security arrangement for the Sri Lanka team in their ongoing series."
Sri Lanka men's team are in Pakistan for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.
Teams have been reluctant to visit Pakistan after 2009's deadly militant attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.
The Bangladesh women's team last toured Pakistan in 2015.
Updated Date:
Sep 29, 2019 17:02:00 IST
