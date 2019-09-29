First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
VAN in MAL | 1st T20I Sep 29, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 17 runs
SIN T20I Tri-Series | Match 2 Sep 28, 2019
SIN vs NEP
Nepal beat Singapore by 9 wickets
SL in PAK Sep 30, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
Freedom Trophy Oct 02, 2019
IND vs SA
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh women's cricket team's Indian coaches won't travel to Pakistan, says BCB

The women's team are due to play Pakistan from 26 October to 4 November in three Twenty20 internationals and two one-day internationals at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Agence France-Presse, Sep 29, 2019 17:02:00 IST

Dhaka: Indian coaches from Bangladesh's women's cricket staff will not travel to Pakistan for the international series next month amid political tensions between the neighbouring nuclear rivals, the country's Cricket Board said Sunday.

Tensions are heightened between India and Pakistan after New Delhi revoked the autonomy of restive Kashmir in early August, which was the country's only Muslim-majority state.

The women's team are due to play Pakistan from 26 October to 4 November in three Twenty20 internationals and two one-day internationals at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Bangladesh womens cricket teams Indian coaches wont travel to Pakistan, says BCB

Official logo of Bangladesh Cricket Board. Image Courtesy: Official website of BCB

The tour is still subject to security checks by Bangladesh's government before it can take place.

The governing body's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP that if it goes ahead, head coach Anju Jain, assistant coach Devika Palshikar, and trainer Kavita Pandey will not accompany the side in Pakistan.

But they will travel with the Bangladesh team when they play the ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka from October 20 to 28.

"We will have another team travelling to Sri Lanka almost at the same period. We've decided to send our Indian coaching staff to Sri Lanka instead of Pakistan to avoid any travel complications," Nizamuddin said.

"We have started the process. Before confirming the series we are also planning to send someone to see the security arrangement for the Sri Lanka team in their ongoing series."

Sri Lanka men's team are in Pakistan for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

Teams have been reluctant to visit Pakistan after 2009's deadly militant attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.

The Bangladesh women's team last toured Pakistan in 2015.

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2019 17:02:00 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh's Women's Cricket Team, Devika Palshikar, India, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, Pakistan, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all