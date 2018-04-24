First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 22 Apr 23, 2018
DEL Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 4 runs
IPL | Match 21 Apr 22, 2018
RAJ Vs MUM
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh women's cricket player Najrin Khan Mukta in police custody for possessing 14,000 meth pills

A Bangladeshi court on Monday sent a female cricketer to two-days’ police custody after she was arrested with 14,000 pills of popular drug ya ba, as methamphetamine is widely known in Asia, a senior police officer said.

Reuters, April 24, 2018

Chittagong: A Bangladeshi court on Monday sent a female cricketer to two-days’ police custody after she was arrested with 14,000 pills of popular drug ya ba, as methamphetamine is widely known in Asia, a senior police officer said.

Representative photo. Getty Images

Representative photo. Getty Images

Consumption of ya ba is booming in Bangladesh, with seizures alone jumping more than 2,500 percent to 29.4 million pills in 2016 compared with 2011. Government officials say the business is worth an estimated $3 billion annually.

Following a tip-off, police arrested Najrin Khan Mukta, 23, in the southeastern city of Chittagong with the ya ba tablets in her backpack as she was leaving for the capital Dhaka on Sunday.

“The metropolitan magistrate court granted two days’ remand following an appeal for five days’ remand by police,” said Nirmolendu Bikash Chowdhury, an assistant commissioner of police.

Nur Mohammad, lawyer for Mukta, said they will seek bail.

Police said Mukta, a student of a state-run university who plays in the Dhaka Premier League, admitted that she sourced the ya ba from the nearby district of Cox’s Bazar to sell it in Dhaka in association with some others.

Cox’s Bazar is a coastal district neighbouring Myanmar, factories in the northeastern part of which, according to analysts, are pushing ya ba towards Bangladesh.

Narcotics officials say a ya ba pill can be bought for around 60 taka ($0.714) in Cox’s Bazar but retails for around 300 taka in Dhaka.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018

Tags : #Bangladesh #Bangladesh Women's Cricket #Chittagong #Cricket #Dhaka #Najrin Khan Mukta #Sports #TheySaidIt #Women's Cricket

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Punjab
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
4
Hyderabad
 5 3 2 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Mumbai
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Delhi
 6 1 5 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Chris Gayle
28%
K. L. Rahul
24%
Rishabh Pant
18%
Chris Morris
11%
Others
21%